MENOMONIE — A UW-Stout associate professor of anthropology in the social science department wants to learn more about how people react to living in toxic towns polluted by PFAS, known as the “forever chemical.”
Thomas Pearson, in collaboration with Daniel Renfrew, an associate professor of anthropology at West Virginia University, has received a two-year, $18,568 grant from the Wenner-Gren Foundation for Anthropological Research. The private foundation, based in New York City, is dedicated to the advancement of anthropological research and publishes the international journal Current Anthropology and SAPIENS, an award-winning open access magazine.
PFAS are a family of potentially thousands of synthetic chemicals that are extremely persistent in the environment and human bodies. PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl and includes chemicals known as PFOS, PFOA and GenX.
They are identified by signature elemental bonds of fluorine and carbon.
“They don’t break down in the environment, and that is why they are called forever chemicals,” said Pearson, of Menomonie.
In the body, the chemicals primarily settle into the blood, kidney and liver. A 2007 study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that PFAS could be detected in the blood of 98% of the U.S. population.
PFAS have been used in various industries because of their ability to repel oil and water. Manufactured since the 1940s, they can be found in nonstick products, stain and water repellants, paints, cleaning products, food packaging and firefighting foams.
An agency within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states some studies have shown the chemicals can cause reproductive or developmental issues, thyroid disease and an increased risk of cancer.
Urgent issue
Pearson was on sabbatical the fall semester of 2018 and preparing to expand on previous research he had conducted on frac and sand mining.
“As I was looking into some polluted sites related to oil and gas refineries, that’s when I happened upon PFAS contamination in the east metro area of St. Paul caused by 3M, one of the original inventors of these chemicals. After exploring the issue further, I was struck by how PFAS contamination seems to touch everyone. That, and my geographic proximity to one of these epicenters of this emerging national crisis, prompted me to switch gears,” Pearson said.
Renfrew, associate editor of the Journal of Latin American and Caribbean Anthropology, and Pearson met in graduate school at Binghamton University-State University of New York, where they earned doctorate degrees in anthropology.
Five research sites
Washington County, Minn., is the home of 3M’s Chemolite manufacturing plant and its nearby global headquarters. According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, for years the plant discharged wastewater into the Mississippi River and from the 1950s to the 1970s disposed of waste containing PFAS chemicals in dump sites in Oakdale and Woodbury, Minn., at the manufacturing facility in Cottage Grove, Minn., and at the Washington County landfill.
Leaching of PFAS from the dump sites has caused major groundwater contamination encompassing more than 100 square miles and a dozen townships. In 2018, the state of Minnesota settled a lawsuit against 3M Co. for $850 million.
Renfrew will conduct fieldwork in the Ohio River Valley and communities impacted by DuPont’s Washington Works plant near Parkersburg, W. Va. For decades, DuPont manufactured Teflon cookware using PFOA chemicals.
Three other sites will be part of their research: Marinette, Rockford, Mich., and Oscoda, Mich.
“We want to study how people cope with the discovery of contamination, the social conflicts that unfold and to what extent exposure becomes a basis of collective community action and change,” Pearson said. “Does it prompt people to think differently about air and water quality; about their everyday environment; the companies that operate in their communities?
“When you have people’s livelihoods connected to the company or institution that is responsible for their exposure to hazardous chemicals, that is a paradox they have to grapple with that is extremely difficult and significant. How does that shape people’s interest in asking questions and pushing for accountability? What does accountability even mean when so many institutions and actors are complicit in such pervasive contamination?” he said.