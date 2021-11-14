EAU CLAIRE — After a tremendously challenging year, it was a heartwarming surprise for Jon and Tina Juliot this fall when they learned they would receive a free furnace and air conditioner.
The gift of heat in advance of a Wisconsin winter was just what the doctor ordered for an Eau Claire couple that has endured more time in hospitals in 2021 than they care to remember after their teenage daughter, Shannah, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.
Shannah, who had enjoyed a healthy childhood, was a freshman at Memorial High School last school year when she began having issues with double vision and occasional random headaches and vomiting. She fell at school Jan. 27 as a result of compromised depth perception.
An eye appointment at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire revealed more than triple the normal pressure behind both eyes. A CT scan and MRI showed a clementine-sized tumor in Shannah’s brain was causing fluid to build up, creating excess pressure on the optic nerve. She was promptly admitted to Mayo Clinic Hospital’s St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, where she underwent two surgeries to remove the tumor.
After consulting with another Eau Claire family whose daughter had gone through the same cancer — medulloblastoma — four years earlier, the Juliots elected to seek the rest of their pediatric cancer care at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Memphis, Tennessee, hospital doesn’t charge patients for care not covered by insurance.
The free appliances came about when a friend of the Juliots, Heather Krause, called Durand-based Hurlburt Heating & Plumbing in August, explained the Juliots’ health situation and told company officials the family’s air conditioning had stopped working.
Krause pointed out that Jon and Tina were in Memphis with Shannah and that their 19-year-old son, Carson, was the only one home and didn’t know how to fix the air conditioner. Within an hour, Hurlburt had a technician on site to fix the problem.
Hurlburt officials later decided the Juliots, who had intended to replace their aging furnace and air conditioner this year before their lives were upended, were perfect candidates for Lennox’s Feel the Love program. Hurlburt has partnered with Lennox for the past 12 years on the program, which has provided more than 1,500 free furnace installations nationwide since its inception.
A team of volunteers from Hurlburt installed a new high-efficiency Lennox furnace and air conditioning system last month at the Juliots’ home.
“When they found themselves in that situation, it was really easy for us to step in and help,” said Hurlburt President Greg Mericle. “We didn’t have to look hard for volunteers. Guys jumped at the chance.”
Jon Juliot said the family is extremely thankful, as home maintenance has played second fiddle to Shannah’s health on their priority list this year.
Shannah underwent six weeks of radiation at St. Jude and then spent a month at home this spring before returning to Memphis for chemotherapy treatments over the course of four months.
During her long stays at the hospital, Shannah, now 15, said her favorite form of stress relief was making music. After playing the ukelele for four years, she enjoyed trying the banjolele — a cross between a banjo and a ukelele — at St. Jude. She also stayed connected with friends through FaceTime video chats when possible.
After fighting off a number of infections due to her compromised immune system, she finally was able to go home on Oct. 1.
“She’s come a long way,” Jon said last week.
Asked how she was feeling, Shannah, now 15, replied, “Good. I’m just excited to be back home really.”
She will return to St. Jude in December for tests to check her progress.
As a sign that her sense of humor is still intact, Shannah, who lost her hair during chemo, said she debated among several bald characters for a Halloween costume before settling on Mr. Clean as the person who would be handing out candy to children visiting the Juliot household.
Despite all of the demands of her medical treatment, Shannah was able to complete her freshman year of high school and keep up with her sophomore year studies with the help of tutors. If her doctors give the OK, she may be able to return to in-person classes in spring semester, Jon said.
“She’s been a real trouper. We’re just taking it one day at a time,” said Jon, who lost his job because he missed so much work to stay with his ailing daughter.
Friends from church started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Juliots that has raised nearly $17,000 so far — another blessing in a trying year.