EAU CLAIRE — Progress was made Wednesday between GFL Environmental and a local committee toward an agreement that would allow expansion of Seven Mile Creek Landfill to proceed, but the two sides have not yet signed a deal.
The Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee — a group of 10 community representatives — met for four hours at Eau Claire City Hall with officials from the Canadian waste management company that owns the landfill in the ongoing expansion talks.
Committee Chairman Stephen Nick, Eau Claire’s city attorney, said there was “meaningful progress on a sharing of core principles” during the meeting and negotiations will continue in three weeks.
Among the breakthroughs he cited from Wednesday’s meeting was GFL agreeing to reconsider how tall the landfill could rise.
“We’re very pleased there was a willingness to reduce that permitted height,” he said.
Under a permit the state Department of Natural Resources issued for the expansion, garbage could be piled 64 feet higher than the landfill is currently allowed to go, ultimately reaching a height of 1,165 feet.
“In the long term, this would’ve made this landfill the highest point in the county,” Nick said.
While GFL did not specify a different height limit at the meeting, Nick said the company agreed to do engineering work to see what is possible to reduce it.
Another important step forward in negotiations made on Wednesday was GFL acknowledging the expansion will have an impact on the community and those neighboring the landfill.
“These really impact those living near it and our community in the long term. To their credit they acknowledge those sort of impacts today,” Nick said on Wednesday afternoon.
As planned, the expansion would increase the landfill’s volume by 40%.
The committee set the next negotiating meeting for June 2 as both parties look to bring the long-simmering talks to a conclusion.
“Both sides expressed a mutual interest in moving the negotiations forward at a thoughtful, but much more rapid pace in what we’ve been doing over the last two to three years,” Nick said.
Expansion talks began in 2019 when the landfill was owned by Advanced Disposal. GFL purchased the landfill in 2020 and continued those talks.
Prior to having its closed-door discussion on Wednesday, the committee heard what those living near the landfill want to see out of an agreement.
Roxanne Backowski, a member of the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association, read a letter from a Madison attorney the residents hired to help advocate for them in the negotiations.
Attorney Christa Westerberg urged committee members to reject any agreement that lacks “strong property value protections and robust sociological payments to neighbors.” And if a deal with those features cannot be gotten through negotiation, the attorney said the committee should move to arbitration.
The neighbors say GFL’s proposal made in late March was a step backward, giving the company too much power when home and farm owners are looking to sell their properties for a fair price.
Among the provisions they’ve taken issue with is giving GFL the right of first refusal for sales, limiting the value protection plan to five properties per year, and giving GFL power over the list price for properties being sold near the landfill.
“This is not the proposal of an entity negotiating in good faith,” Westerberg wrote. “In fact, GFL appears to have gone out of its way to propose a plan that would be unacceptable to the community and committee, or that if accepted would not actually be utilized.”
Neighbors are also sticking to their demand that “sociological payments” to compensate residents for the experience of living by a landfill be included in any agreement.
They are seeking $3,500 per year to those living within a half-mile of the landfill, and $2,000 annually for those between a half-mile and one mile from the landfill.
“These amounts are well within the mainstream of similar payments for other landfills in Wisconsin, including those owned by GFL,” Westerberg wrote.
Previous agreements for Seven Mile Creek Landfill have not included sociological payments, but Westerberg notes they are now common in the state.
One of the draft agreements proposed last year by the committee included sociological payments of $1,500 annually for people living within ¾-mile of the landfill.
Based on the 1-mile radius of value protections and sociological payments sought by the neighborhood association, 100 owners would be covered. The ¾-mile range would shrink that to 80 properties.
The landfill’s neighbors heard a voice of sympathy and support Wednesday from the union representing workers there.
Michael Ervin, organizing director for Local 139 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, likened GFL’s negotiations for the landfill expansion to the company’s tactics with its workers.
“GFL has not been fair to its workers,” he said. “What makes you think it will be fair to your community?”
The union has accused GFL of unfair labor practices by delaying negotiations and failing to provide regular pay raises after workers formed a union. Workers began striking and picketing outside the landfill on May 4, and the union sent its allegations of unfair labor practices to the National Labor Relations Board.
Ervin noted the company has been making many acquisitions lately — big and small — and has been reporting financial growth.
“They have plenty of money to negotiate and give fair contracts out,” Ervin said.
According to GFL’s latest financial report, company revenues grew by 27.4% in the first quarter of this year when compared to the start of 2021, which GFL attributed to pricing strategies, volume improvements and higher-than-expected performance from its acquisitions. During 2021, the company had a total of $5.5 billion in revenue across its operations spread throughout Canada and half of the U.S.
The company posted $137 million in net income from its continuing operations during the first three months of 2022, according to GFL Environmental’s most recent quarterly financial report released last week. That profit contrasts with the same quarter a year before when the company posted a $283.7 million loss.
The company has been on a buying spree recently that its filing referred to as “outsized mergers and acquisitions activity.”
As of May 4, the company had completed 21 acquisitions so far this year, which are expected to add about $300 million in annual revenue for the company, according to the filing.
GFL is the fourth-largest diversified waste management company in North America.
Seven Mile Creek Landfill, 8001 Olson Drive, is legally part of the city of Eau Claire, but it is surrounded by the town of Seymour and is about 2½ miles east of the rest of the city.
The landfill was first opened in 1978 as a publicly-owned site, but was sold in the mid-1990s and has gone through numerous owners due to acquisitions and mergers in the waste management industry.