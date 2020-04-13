Two housing developments planned for Eau Claire were hailed Monday night for helping to address the city’s need for more affordable housing.
Both projects are seeking approval today from the City Council, including one that has undergone revisions after it was shot down in December.
“One of our biggest modifications to our project was the incorporation of 10% of our units as affordable, workforce housing,” said developer Gunnar Hagen.
He is one of three partners in local firm HK Development, which is planning 228 apartments between nine buildings on land at the west end of Lorch Avenue. In addition to the apartments, the developer intends to put three neighboring lots on the market, specifically seeking a hotel, senior living and memory care facilities for them.
Susan Wolfgram, a member of the city Plan Commission and co-chairwoman of an affordable housing task force with community group JONAH, lauded the changes to HK’s plans.
Previously the developer had not committed to hold rents in any units to be affordable to households making at or below the county median income.
Hagen said that following the City Council’s rejection of his group’s plans in winter, he met with Wolfgram’s task force and hired an architect to rework the designs so affordable units could fit into the project. The new plans also have fewer apartments than the 360 proposed in the original designs.
Wolfgram had opposed the project in December, noting that people working jobs at nearby sales and service-sector businesses on Eau Claire’s south side likely couldn’t afford to rent the apartments. But under the new plans, she has switched to supporting the project and urged the City Council to do the same during its 4 p.m. meeting today.
Dean Frase, who owns vacant land to the west of the planned housing development, spoke against the project during Monday night’s public hearing in front of the council. He cited concerns it would be high-density housing that would significantly increase traffic in the area.
Another local residential housing developer, C&M Home Builders, also won support from Wolfgram on Monday night for including homes of different sizes in a subdivision planned on the north end of Jeffers Road.
The company is planning 61 lots for single-family homes and 28 twin homes. Owner Cody Filipczak said in his other developments that twin homes sell quickly, and ones in the new subdivision will start at around $175,000.
Wolfgram complimented Filipczak for planning a development with a variety of homes, including those that are affordable to middle-income families.