EAU CLAIRE — A Minnesota man who repeatedly sold heroin in the Eau Claire area will be sentenced on Jan. 11.
Corey N. Hobbs, 35, of Woodbury, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to three felonies: Two counts of heroin delivery and one count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Two additional counts of heroin delivery, a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but can be considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.
Harless ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.
As part of a plea agreement, Eau Claire County Deputy District Attorney Peter Rindal said he would seek no more than eight years in prison for Hobbs. Harless is not bound by the agreement and could sentence Hobbs to up to 42 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential informant told police in September 2019 that Hobbs was willing to sell heroin to multiple people in the Eau Claire area. The informant said Hobbs was from Minnesota and frequently used rental cars to sell illegal drugs in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.
Police used informants to conduct controlled buys of heroin from Hobbs in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls in 2019 on Sept. 9, 17 and 24, and Oct. 2 and 8.
Police executed a search warrant at Hobbs’ room at the Westgate Motel, 1439 N. Fairmont Ave.
Hobbs was arrested in the motel parking lot in October 2019. He told police he knew what this was all about. He told investigators what they were looking for was in a suitcase on the dresser. The suitcase contained 64 grams of heroin in multiple bags.
The heroin appeared to be in varying amounts in the different bags. There was a large number of corner-cut bags that all appeared to contain one-gram quantities of heroin.
Police also found a digital scale and $2,818 in cash.
Hobbs was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and receiving stolen property, respectively, in June 2004 and March 2016 in Minnesota’s Ramsey County.