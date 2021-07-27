EAU CLAIRE — A Woodville man who sold methamphetamine through a wide portion of Wisconsin will spend five years in prison.
Justin R. Smith, 34, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Smith to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Smith was also fined $1,036.
As conditions of supervision, Smith must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. He cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Members of the West Central Drug Task Force were in contact with a confidential informant on Dec. 3. The informant said Smith had been continuously messaging him for the past three weeks, asking the informant if he could supply him with methamphetamine.
Smith was seeking to meet with the informant as soon as possible to buy a half pound of methamphetamine.
Smith first contacted the informant in the middle of November. He was desperate for a new drug supplier because his previous supplier had been arrested.
Smith said he and a second person were combining their money to buy a half pound of the drug from the informant.
The informant agreed to supply the meth and Smith repeatedly tried to arrange details for the transaction.
Authorities provided the informant with the methamphetamine to complete a controlled buy with Smith.
During his meeting in Eau Claire with the informant, Smith said his customer base extended from Reedsburg to Wisconsin Dells to Baraboo. Smith said he would beat everyone else’s prices with the price he was paying the informant for the methamphetamine. He said he was selling a half ounce of meth for $375.
The informant gave Smith the meth after Smith agreed he owed the informant $6,400.
Authorities arrested Smith following the transaction. A digital scale was found in his pocket.
Inside Smith’s vehicle, authorities found a clear glass pipe, multiple plastic bags associated with packaging illegal drugs and a hypodermic needle containing meth.
Smith was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of at least three misdemeanors within the past five years.