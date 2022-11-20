EAU CLAIRE — The city’s 2023 budget is slated for approval Tuesday, but how much it will change tax bills for Eau Claire property owners is not yet known.

As of Friday, the city’s financial staff — some currently coping with seasonal illnesses — were still doing calculations and awaiting some final numbers needed to figure out the exact tax rate for next year’s budget.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter