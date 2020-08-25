EAU CLAIRE — A peaceful protest of Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police is planned Saturday in Eau Claire.
The protest, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Randall Park, will include speeches and a march to the Eau Claire County Courthouse, according to a Facebook post by organizers.
Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was seriously injured after officers shot him multiple times, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV on Sunday while his three children sat in the vehicle. An onlooker's cellphone video of the shooting has gone viral on social media and led to a new round of protests in Wisconsin and across the country in a summer of racial unrest.
Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a UW-Eau Claire history professor and organizer of local Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth celebrations, said she was saddened and disturbed by the latest high-profile police shooting of an African American. The protest is intended to call for police reforms that can make justice for all a reality, she said.
While Ducksworth-Lawton said her initial reaction to news of the shooting was not fit for a family newspaper, it ended with a simple sentiment: "Not again."
"How many times do we have to do this before people get the fact that this is not about political ideology? This is about professionalism," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "It doesn't matter what he did or how he did it. You don't grab someone by the shirt and put seven shots in their back."
The aggressive police response demonstrates the reason that many Black and brown individuals don't call the police, she said, indicating the Kenosha police shooting hurts even more than others because it took place in Wisconsin.
"We need to protect everyone equally," she said. "If we can take down white suspects without killing them, we can take down Black suspects without killing them."
Ducksworth-Lawton also said she was disappointed by the hundreds of comments from people blaming Blake on the Facebook pages of local TV stations. Comments under a story headlined "Jacob Blake's dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting" included "YOU DO WRONG YOU GET WHATS COMING TO YOU," "Don't resist...and you won't be shot," and "Well disobedience to the law will get you shot. No sympathy for him at all. Thank you officers for keeping us protected."
"We can't let people think that is what this community is," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "We are a community that believes in professionalism, believes in equality and believes that everybody should be treated the same."
Ducksworth-Lawton, a member of the Eau Claire Police and Fire Commission who consults with the Eau Claire Police Department on racial bias issues, maintained the shooting appears to be a textbook example of a form of police training known as killology, which encourages officers to adopt a warrior mentality and desensitizes them to using deadly force.
Instead, she advocates evidence-based training, such as that used by the Eau Claire Police Department, which she said would have called for Blake to be taken to the ground.
"If Kenosha was doing what Eau Claire is doing, this wouldn't have happened," Ducksworth-Lawton said.
Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus confirmed the department prioritizes evidence-based training, based on clinical research, that teaches officers to focus on active listening to develop empathy and understanding as a de-escalation strategy.
Killology, by contrast, is a training model "with a mindset that runs counter to the values of the Eau Claire Police Department," said Rokus, who declined to comment on the Kenosha incident.
Saturday's protest in Eau Claire is being organized primarily by student social justice groups at UW-Eau Claire.
"We seek to demand justice for Jacob Blake, an innocent victim of white supremacy as enforced by the police, as well as show our solidarity with our comrades in Kenosha," organizers said on Facebook.
The protest is open to all people "who want to see real social change here in the Valley and in the country as a whole," the post states.
Organizers requested that all participants wear masks and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.