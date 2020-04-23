More than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last five weeks, according to the Department of Labor. Those job losses, largely caused by the effects of COVID-19, have affected public and private employees.
Locally, public organizations are weighing options to reduce spending, and some of those considerations have impacted workers. Some nonessential employees have had their hours reduced, while others have used existing benefits to cover decreases in pay. More job cuts are likely coming, either in the forms of furloughs (temporary unpaid leave) or layoffs (permanently eliminating one’s job). Furloughed and laid off employees can apply for unemployment benefits.
Higher education
The UW System Board of Regents last week approved furloughs as an option for its 13 Wisconsin universities. Furloughed employees keep their positions and benefits but are not paid. The maximum UW System furlough length is three consecutive months. Universities can also implement intermittent furloughs, which means occasionally withholding one day of pay for employees, such as every two weeks or every month over.
UW System faculty have continued teaching online courses for the remainder of the spring semester, which ends next month. Nonessential employees who cannot work from home are eligible for COVID-19 leave under UW System policy, which provides up to 80 hours of pay to those workers between May and December 2020.
UW-Eau Claire is not considering layoffs, but some employees have had their hours reduced or used authorized leave. According to Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities, and university relations, most staffers have stayed on and are doing things like emptying residence halls, shutting down facilities and maintaining grounds and buildings.
According to Rindo, university officials are engaged in discussions about how to reduce expenditures, including potential personnel actions, but those decisions have not yet been made.
“At this time, we do not have specific information to share about numbers or duration of furloughs as this is, and will continue to be, an evolving situation involving a number of unknown and uncontrollable variables,” Rindo wrote in an email. “Anything we do in the near term is subject to considerable change based on how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out.”
During a Thursday briefing, Chancellor James Schmidt said some university departments units are moving quickly to determine how consecutive-day furloughs could help their staff retain benefits while not collecting a salary or working. UW-Eau Claire is also working on budget plans to deal with the university’s $8.6 million shortfall under COVID-19. In addition to furloughs, possibilities include cutting supplies and travel; strategically not filling open positions; and utilizing a limited hiring freeze.
To date, UW-Stout has not furloughed or reduced hours of employees, but furloughs will likely begin soon for some workers. The plan at UW-Stout has not been finalized, but Chancellor Katherine Frank wrote in a campus memo Monday that furloughs “will help us to bridge the summer months and begin to address the fiscal year ahead.”
“The news about the fiscal challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on UW-Stout, including furloughs, was painful and unsettling for the university community to hear, and it was difficult news for me to deliver,” Frank wrote. ”UW-Stout is in this together, and we will share the burden of furloughs together — across the institution, and across all employee groups.”
At Chippewa Valley Technical College, most employees are working regular hours, but some have had their hours reduced, according to CVTC spokesman Mark Gunderman.
Employees can also “use existing benefits to supplement a reduction in work hours,” Gunderman wrote in an email. “Some individuals serving in an adjunct, casual or work study positions have applied for unemployment compensation, and in some situations part time or adjunct employees work will be delayed until a later date.”
Local government
Eau Claire County has not furloughed or laid off employees but probably will in the future because of the financial strain caused by a decrease in revenue.
“We know that we will likely need to make targeted cuts,” County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said during Tuesday’s County Board meeting.
The impacts of the coronavirus could be long-lasting, as Schauf said Tuesday that the county is targeting December 2021 as the date to have all its online and in-person services back and fully operational.
Eau Claire city government currently doesn’t foresee any staffing cuts due to financial pressures linked to the coronavirus.
“At this time, we’re not anticipating the need for furloughs or layoffs,” City Manager Dale Peters said.
While there is no hard freeze on filling open positions, Peters said the city is evaluating the need to fill them and may delay hiring in some areas. An example of that is the seasonal workers the city employs to run recreational programs and serve as lifeguards at Fairfax Park Pool. The city has also added 10 temporary employees to its fire department to serve as backup should one of its regular firefighters or paramedics need to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.
Andrew Dowd contributed reporting.