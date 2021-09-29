EAU CLAIRE — What once was a drab, run-down alley in downtown Eau Claire is now a source of color and inspiration.
With nine newly completed murals lining the east side of the alley between Brent Douglas Flowers and SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar, the latest addition to a new public art project in Eau Claire is about to make its public debut.
Organizers of Eau Claire’s ColorBlock plan to hold a meet-and-greet session with the local artists who created the murals from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
“We hope it can be another extension of the free public art that is so crucial to the vibrancy of our community,” said Kelsey Wenberg, a board member for Sculpture Tour Eau Claire who is heading the ColorBlock project. “The idea is to turn the 600 block of South Barstow Street into a sort of destination.”
The project is a colorful, two-dimensional extension of the popular Sculpture Tour Eau Claire that has brought dozens of new outdoor sculptures to the streets of downtown Eau Claire for the past 11 years.
This year’s theme for the murals is “Progress,” which also could apply to ColorBlock itself after its 2020 launch was delayed and scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project, originally envisioned as a mural-filled art alley similar to what some other cities have done, kicked off in August 2020 with the creation of the first murals on the south and east sides of the Clear Water Home Care building at 615 S. Barstow St.
Thirteen months later, some of those murals have been repainted and one side of the nearby alley is finally lined with fresh murals painted by 10 artists: Jaden Flores, Alexis Olson, Chanel Harwick, Lillian Hoeschen, Caitlyn Kviz, Amy Hahn and Trisha Lundin, Chris Johnson, Holli Jacobson and Joe Maurer.
“It’s been really fun to see how different artists can use their personal styles and experiences to come up with murals completely different from each other based on the same theme,” Wenberg said.
Though Johnson has been painting for quite a while, the alley marks his first mural. He painted a lighthearted, 10-foot-tall monster he calls “Melvin,” named after his late grandfather, that he hopes will make passersby smile.
“I like to do thing that encourage people to pose and interact with my creation,” said Johnson, who hopes his brightly colored monster gazing downward where someone might stand is the backdrop for many selfies.
The work took him more than 20 hours.
Other murals in the alley include one with multicolored umbrellas that says “Everyone’s in a storm — share your umbrella” and one with a moon and stars that says “Hope is where the art is.”
Asked about the ColorBlock project, Johnson responded, “Oh my God, it’s the best. Otherwise, it’s just a bare wall. I absolutely love it.”
The street art is also a good outlet for local artists to be able to display their skills to the public and could serve as inspiration for aspiring young artists, he said.
The project has been two years in the making, as Brent Douglas Flowers owner Brent Stelzer first proposed the idea of transforming the skinny strip of grass, gravel, brick and asphalt behind his shop and just south of Lake Street into a blank canvas for public art in fall 2019. He is pleased with the result.
“The variety of art back there is really great,” Stelzer said. “It’s intended to be kind of an incubator-type thing for local artists.”
ColorBlock organizers plan to put out a new call for artists in January. Artists then will be selected to paint all new murals next summer in the alley and on the walls of participating nearby businesses, sparking the next round of what Stelzer and Wenberg hope becomes an annual burst of creativity. They also hope to continue making improvements to make the space more inviting for visitors checking out the art.
“It’s been a fun experience to see it all come to fruition,” Wenberg said, “and I look forward to keeping it vibrant and exciting in the future.”