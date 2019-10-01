Before drawing up designs for Eau Claire’s new downtown bus transfer center, architects and city officials want to know what the public would want inside the new building.
An open house Tuesday afternoon at the existing transfer center on the 400 block of South Farwell Street was the first in a series of meetings planned to give area residents a chance to say what amenities the new facility should have.
Attendees who were in the middle of transferring buses or who came downtown specifically to give their opinions voted on different features by attaching stickers to posters showing amenities found in other bus terminals.
Consistent and efficient transfers, a climate-controlled waiting area and restrooms appeared to garner the most votes from attendees. A coffee shop, security cameras and real-time electronic signs showing bus arrivals and departures also were among the favored features.
Former city Councilwoman Jackie Pavelski, an occasional bus rider, said the new facility should also try to predict the city’s growth, which may warrant more transit routes and room to accommodate those buses.
“Future plans have to be considered in this design,” she said.
She also found the idea of including a coffee shop or other small retail in the new transfer center to be promising as that could draw in other people that hadn’t considered riding buses.
“Right now there’s not a lot of people who think of the bus as an option,” she said.
More chances for public input are being planned through late November, though those dates were not yet available on Tuesday.
Aaron Kelly, architectural project manager from Duluth, Minn.-firm LHB, is working on Eau Claire’s new building. If the city’s current timeline stays on track, he’s planning to deliver a design in either spring or summer.
Public transit facilities are a specialty of Kelly, having worked on bus stations in California, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Upgrading an older transit center to a modern, high-visibility building has the effect of making those who seldom ride buses consider them more, he said.
“It’s a new introduction to transit for people who are discretionary riders,” Kelly said.
Eau Claire’s new transit center is planned to be part of a development with an estimated total cost of about $23.5 million that will be built where the existing transfer center and its parking lot now stand.
Planned as a public-private partnership, the transit center would be on the ground floor with three floors of parking above it and then three floors of apartments intended to be rented below market rate, according to transit manager Tom Wagener. Underground parking had initially been part of the plan, but Wagener said that now doesn’t seem likely to be included.
The city has already budgeted $1.25 million toward the project along with a $5 million federal Transportation Investments Generating Economic Recovery grant. An as-yet-unnamed company would be responsible for the private development portion of the building.
The current cinder block and glass transfer center has been on the 400 block of South Farwell Street since 1984. The long, narrow building has benches in the middle of it for riders to wait for their bus and a small room on one end for drivers to take a break. Portable restrooms are outside the building.
“Obviously whatever we build will be better than what we have now,” Wagener said.
Buses currently line up along two lanes outside the transfer center, which means one without new riders may be waiting behind another one with people filing on. In the new center, bus routes are expected to have their own individual, reserved spaces instead of lining up as they arrive.
“We’re hoping what we build will make the system more efficient,” Wagener said.
Among Tuesday’s open house attendees was Councilman Jeremy Gragert, who regularly rides the city bus when biking or walking aren’t feasible to get to his destination.
Downtown already has two parking ramps, multiple lots and on-street parking, he noted, and he views the new transit center as something that will accommodate a wide range of people including walkers, bicyclists and bus riders.
“Drivers have a lot of facilities downtown,” Gragert said. “It’s time to build something for everybody.”