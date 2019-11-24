MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public’s help in the case of an adult male shot while deer hunting Sunday in Washburn County on opening weekend of the annual gun deer season, which so far has four hunting incidents.
According to a news release from the DNR:
The agency’s Bureau of Law Enforcement is looking for information regarding individuals or groups who were hunting around 11 a.m. Sunday in the block of Washburn County land in the town of Minong bordered by these roads: East Sleepy Eye Road, south of Sleepy Eye Fire Land, north of Nancy Lake Road and west of CCC Road.
Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may confidentially relay their information by text, phone call or online to the DNR Violation Tip Line: 800-TIP-WDNR (847-9367) or tinyurl.com/rvbl9h2.
The three other hunting incidents known by late Sunday afternoon, occurred in Oneida, Fond du Lac and Marathon counties. All occurred on opening day.
In Oneida and Marathon counties, the two separate incidents involved hunters who discharged their firearms, striking their left feet. The Oneida County incident involved a 38-year-old male and a 29-year-old female in Marathon County.
In Fond du Lac County, a hunter shot toward a running deer and struck a 19-year-old female in the left hand.