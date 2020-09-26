ALTOONA — Jim Ford said he planted the seeds for his prized pumpkin in mid-April, and he pollinated it June 21. From there, it took off, sometimes adding 50 pounds of weight a day. Even though Ford had been growing massive pumpkins for 20 years, this one was showing it was a real winner.
“I had a sense I had something good, about 30 days after pollination,” Ford said. “There were certain benchmarks I hit.”
Even though the pumpkin was 100 days old when he cut its stem Friday afternoon, Ford said he believes it was still growing.
At the second-annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival in Altoona on Saturday, Ford’s pumpkin weighed in at a staggering 2,015 pounds. A skid steer, using a crane, lifted the award-winning pumpkin onto the scale.
Ford, who came to the festival from Bristol, loves the challenges of growing the massive fruit.
“I love that you can take a seed this big (as he held his fingers closely together), and take it into something this big,” Ford said. “I could spend four hours a day in the patch. In June or July, you are pruning or burying vines. That is where the work is.”
This was Ford’s first trip to the Altoona festival, and he plans to come back.
“It’s very pumpkin-friendly,” he said. “I think this is going to one of the premier sits in the world.”
Roy Atkinson, assistant to the Altoona administrator, said the inaugural event drew between 250 and 350 growers, including 30 people with giant pumpkins.
Because of COVID-19, the plans for this year’s event were scaled back. The weigh-in of the giant pumpkins was done on the city’s Facebook page, and the city intentionally didn’t promote the event to keep crowd size down.
“The event is largely the brainchild of (city administrator) Mike Golat – he’s grown giant pumpkins for awhile,” Atkinson said. “We wanted to have a ‘pumpkin drop,’ where we filled it with candy and dropped it from a crane. Hopefully, next year we can have a two-day festival.”
Atkinson said they opted to keep the event on the schedule, and they were surprised 45 growers signed up. Altoona is just one of two pumpkin weigh-in events in the state this year, he added.
“This event is all about the growers,” Atkinson said. “People are very passionate about it. These fruit are like babies to these growers. They give them constant attention and love. And River Prairie is a perfect place for it.”
The city had “a fleet of skid steers” ready to lift the heavy fruit and place them on the scale.
‘Until you get it on the scale, you just don’t know (the actual weight),” Atkinson said.
Josiah Brandt of Wisconsin Rapids came in second place, with his giant pumpkin weighing 1,885 pounds. Brandt said he attended a pumpkin fest when he was eight years old. The following year, he raised a pumpkin that grew to about 100 pounds. He has been hooked, and has grown the fruit for the past 20 years.
“During peak growth, I’m out there 40 or 50 hours a week, for a one-month stretch,” he
said.
Like other growers, Brandt planted his seeds on April 11. He had a good sense of how much his pumpkin would weigh, based on a series of metrics and measurements of the fruit. This also was Brandt’s first year at the Altoona event, and he plans to come back.
“I like the layout here,” Brandt said. “I imagine if there wasn’t the pandemic, there would be a lot of tents here.”
Tracy Carter of De Pere brought his giant pumpkin that weighed in at 1,447 pounds, good for third place. Carter said he’s from a family that has always enjoyed gardening, and he’s been growing the giant pumpkins for 10 years. He cut its stem Friday night; his uncle has a tractor with a big bucket that lifted the fruit onto his trailer.
“It’s 100 days old – they don’t go much more than that,” he explained. “When you hit 100 days, you are at the max.”
Carter said he will bring the pumpkin back home, set it in his front yard, and his wife will carve a big face in it for Halloween.