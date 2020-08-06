CHIPPEWA FALLS — After a summer of no races across the Chippewa Valley, avid runners have a chance to participate in the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Race in Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
Race director Mark Erickson said they typically have 600 participants over the course of all the races. However, only 100 people had signed up by mid-day Wednesday, he said.
The YMCA is taking precautions so people don’t contract COVID-19.
“All participants are asked to wear a mask to the start of the race,” the signup form reads. “Racers can remove their masks once they achieve social distance from others. Each race will have staggered starts with assigned waves for each participant to help with social distancing.”
Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman said her office has been in touch with the YMCA staff about the event. While Weideman is recommending outdoor gatherings cap at 50 people, she applauded the YMCA for encouraging masks at the start line, and she liked the idea of the staggered start time.
To participate in the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Race, people must register by 5:45 p.m. Friday. To register, visit ymca-cv.org. Packet pickup will be 4:30-6 p.m. Friday and beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The four-mile race, which begins at the Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., and loops through Irvine Park, will get underway at 8:30 a.m.
The two-mile fit walk has a new course, going through the newly developed Erickson Park. There also is a one-mile fun run (8 a.m.) and a 200 meter dash for children ages eight and younger (9:30 a.m.)
The half-marathon is a virtual race this year.
All participants will receive a T-shirt in their race bag and a finisher’s medal at the conclusion of the race.
While the race is occurring, the parade and all over events in the 45th annual Pure Water Days & RiverFest event were canceled June 4 because of the virus.
Some area racers were able to participate in the Chilly Chippewa 5K race in March before the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, races across the region, including the Eau Claire Marathon, opted not to hold events this year out of concerns of the spread of the virus.