One of the premier events in the Chippewa Valley now has a face to rally behind.
Dick Hebert, former director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and employee of Chippewa Falls for 37 years before retiring in March, has been chosen as the grand marshal for the 2021 Pure Water Days Parade in Chippewa Falls this weekend.
“I’m very honored to be asked to serve, and I get to do it with my wonderful wife, Karen,” Hebert said. “Pure Water Days is very near and dear to me, as I was very involved in it for years. I served as president, and was on the softball field as umpire for many years.”
Hebert said the Chippewa Falls Main Street board of directors informed him a few months ago he was selected to lead the parade.
“Everybody just loves him,” said Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street director. “He retired this year after working for the city for so long, so we absolutely couldn’t find a better grand marshal for the parade this year. We are happy that he accepted and we’re looking forward to having him.”
The Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest are set for Saturday in downtown Chippewa Falls. The parade will feature more than 70 entries. Riverfest at Chippewa Riverfront park will follow the parade, and features giant inflatables, games, live music, food trucks, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors, and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Ouimette said due to the event being canceled in 2020 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chippewa Valley is rearing to get back together downtown for one of the area’s largest annual community events.
“Everyone seems ready to get back to having fun community events like these,” Ouimette said. “It’s exciting, but we are also preparing for whatever comes, such as a lot of people. We might even get more people than we expect, so we’re making provisions for that. I think people are waiting to do things, and this is one of the highlights of the summer.”
The parade begins at 1 p.m. and will start at the corner of North Bridge and Cedar streets before traveling south to the corner of Bridge and Spring streets. (If attendees sit in the courthouse lawn, their view will be blocked as that is within the staging area.)
A flyover by four pilots will also be featured.
Riverfest begins at 2 p.m. and will feature musical performances from local performers Irie Sol and Bumblefist, in addition to a wide variety of games, kids activities and other attractions.
Visit tinyurl.com/7zpr4uew for more information on the Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest.