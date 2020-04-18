A rising chorus of business owners and Republican lawmakers has been pushing for Wisconsin to start opening up its economy.
That led to anger and disappointment when Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced a monthlong extension of the state’s safer-at-home order to protect residents from a worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 4,000 Wisconsinites and killed over 200 in the past month.
Count Amanda Kollwitz, owner of Bloomer Floral & Gift Shop, among those who wasn’t happy about the end of the order moving from this Friday to May 26 — the latest stay-at-home order date in the Midwest and one of the latest in the country.
“I was pissed, to put it honestly,” said Kollwitz, who took over the flower shop two years ago from her parents, who had operated it for 40 years. “I don’t think there’s really a reason for it. At least in our area, we’re doing much better.”
Republican legislative leaders late last week discussed possible legal challenges to the order that may determine who has the power to say when the state can start to reopen and encouraged people to attend a rally scheduled Friday at the state Capitol to urge Evers to loosen the restrictions.
Some Republican legislators and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business advocacy group, also have been lobbying for a plan that would allow regions of the state with fewer COVID-19 cases to reopen before the lockdown is lifted statewide.
But the governor and public health officials maintain it’s not safe yet to consider ending the restrictions closing schools and many businesses across the state and insist a regional approach would be unworkable and likely ineffective.
“This is a statewide comprehensive plan,” Evers said Thursday at a news conference. “We can’t just parcel out parts of the state and leave them high and dry.”
Evers said the effort to date has saved an estimated 300 to 1,400 lives, but it wasn’t safe to reopen everything in the state. He did loosen some restrictions, including allowing golf courses to reopen and nonessential businesses to perform limited functions starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
“At the end of the day, my bottom line is keeping people safe and we’re not out of the woods just yet,” Evers said.
Before the order can be lifted, the state needs a “massive” expansion of testing, greater availability of personal protective equipment for health care workers and more contact tracing capability to determine the spread of the virus and prevent another wave, Evers said.
Even before the extension, state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, was calling for the governor to start reopening the economy, even if that initially meant loosening restrictions only in areas less affected by the virus.
“We are not going to be able to lock down this state until August,” Bernier said. “We cannot do that or we’ll have no state. We will have to rely on individuals to practice good hygiene and exercise some discipline.”
Bernier pointed to Wisconsin maintaining a much lower COVID-19 case count and death rate than harder-hit states such as New York and New Jersey in arguing that Wisconsin shouldn’t need the same level of restrictions on business activity. Closer to home, she stressed that many northern Wisconsin counties, including those in the Chippewa Valley, have significantly lower case numbers than urban counties around Milwaukee and Madison.
“I personally want to target reopening of our state in areas that are less impacted,” Bernier said.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he opposed the stay-at-home extension and also made the case for loosening restriction in regions with few cases and for more exceptions for businesses, such as allowing restaurants to operate at 50% or even 25% of capacity.
“This will continue to be a hurt on our economy, so the quicker we can get up and running, the better,” Summerfield said. “I know there are legitimate health concerns, but there also are concerns for businesses and people and for their livelihoods.”
Kollwitz, the floral shop owner who is struggling to make ends meet through an online store and deliveries, also said she believes Wisconsin could allow regional exceptions to the order.
“We’re not Madison. We’re not Milwaukee,” said Kollwitz, whose employees all left voluntarily when they saw business dry up under the initial safer-at-home order. “I’m not sure how many politicians come up to Bloomer, Wisconsin, to see how we live.”
Evers, however, said even the seven counties reporting no COVID-19 cases likely have some infected people, as health officials have said the official count represents only a fraction of the people who are actually infected because of the lack of testing and presence of asymptomatic but still contagious individuals.
The smallest counties also tend to have the fewest resources to respond in the event of a surge in cases, meaning hospitals could be overrun with patients, the governor said.
“One spike in one county could be devastating,” Evers said. “It could close down a small, rural hospital in very few days.”
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said she appreciates the approach the governor is taking by following the advice of public health experts and slowly reopening the state while keeping the virus under control. She agreed that opening individual regions could lead to an outbreak in areas unequipped to respond to it.
Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, said a piecemeal approach would not address the insidiousness of the virus and likely would require restrictions to remain in place much longer.
“Our state’s safer-at-home order is meant to keep each Wisconsinite in every community of this state safe and healthy, and it may in fact be the most successful in rural areas,” Schachtner said, suggesting that having the order in place before cases were identified in Polk or Burnett counties slowed the rate of growth in those areas.
Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese added that the problem with a regional order is that people travel among different counties and states.
“To have a patchwork quilt of approaches is very, very difficult with a disease like this,” Giese said. “Because we have fewer cases in some parts of the state doesn’t mean that once the order lifts we won’t have disease everywhere. It’s just a little bit later.”
The expectation among public health officials is that the virus eventually will be found in every county in Wisconsin.
“So while it’s appealing to say there are fewer cases here, the disease tells us that we’re not immune,” Giese said. “If we’re open and having interactions, unless we have frankly walls that keep other people out from certain parts of the state, it won’t work. We are a state community that interacts broadly across the state.”
Giese said she understands the restrictions on activity and commerce have had an enormous and unprecedented impact on people’s lives.
“An enormous impact also would be if we had the percent of the population ill and dying that we’ve seen in some other countries and in other parts of the world where these kinds of public health measures have not been taken, so we learn from that,” she said.
As a front line worker on an emergency response team, Schachtner said she sees the effects of the pandemic every day. Yet she also feels the impact on a personal level.
“The other night my granddaughter Lilah asked me over the phone whether she would ever be able to hug me again,” Schachtner said. “I can’t wait until I can wrap all my kids and grandkids in my arms again, but I know that the sacrifices we all make now will keep our loved ones and neighbors safer in the long run. If we stick together and follow the safer-at-home guidelines, we will get through this sooner rather than later.”
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Evers cautioned that life won’t return to normal until a vaccine and treatments are developed for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and that the loosening of restrictions will be gradual.
“You can’t think of this like flipping a light switch. It’s like turning a dial,” Evers said.
The new order will ease restrictions on nonessential businesses, allowing them to make deliveries and offer curbside pickup. Libraries also will be able to make books available for curbside pickup, and lawn care services and aesthetic exterior construction projects are allowed, as long as the work is done by just one person.
Giese expressed confidence the state eventually would start taking smart and calculated measures to reopen.
“We will get there, but it’s a step at a time with a disease like this,” Giese said, noting that safety measures and continued social distancing also will give employees the confidence to go back to work and help consumers feel comfortable returning to stores and restaurants.
Meanwhile, Kollwitz will continue what she described in a recent Facebook post as “23 days on a continuous roller coaster ride of emotions that my state is not letting me depart from in the near future.”
She is approaching Mother’s Day, normally one of the biggest sales events of the year in the floral industry, trying to figure out how to offer curbside pickup and guess how much inventory to have on hand without the walk-in customers who typically account for at least 50% of her business.
Kollwitz has decorated the shop’s front windows with multicolored hearts to look cheery, and her daughter Livia has made colorful chalk drawings on the sidewalk — all to lift the spirits of neighbors and remind people the business is still open even though the door is locked.
“We’re trying,” she said. “But it’s hard.”