Some Eau Claire students had a chance to bid their teachers goodbye in person before summer break begins.
About 25 Putnam Heights Elementary School teachers and staff formed a car parade Thursday that slowly traveled the school’s bus route, waving and cheering from their decked-out cars as their students and families waved from the sidewalks.
“I think the teachers might be more excited than the kids,” said Melissa Greer, Putnam Heights fourth-grade teacher who helped organize the parade. “It’s obviously to say farewell to kids and give them closure, but really, we teachers need to see our students just as much as they need to see us. We’ve been able to see a lot of them on screens, but it’s just not the same.”
Students have not attended school in their classrooms since mid-March, when schools closed statewide after a public health order from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Thursday’s parade is the first for Putnam Heights, Greer said. A similar parade with Altoona High School teachers and staff was held April 8.
Putnam Heights staff began planning the event weeks ago with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, hoping to hold the parade when the statewide safer-at-home order was lifted, Greer said.
Teachers and staff each drove their own vehicles, decorated with Putnam Panthers gear, in a line in a 90-minute parade along the school’s bus route, which covers a 50-square-mile area, Greer said.
Students and families lined the sidewalks of the Putnam Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon to shout greetings to their favorite teachers.
To prevent the possibility of coronavirus spread and honor social distancing rules, Greer said, teachers and staff couldn’t get out of their cars during the parade.
“When I think about kids having memories of this time, I hope this parade is one of those memories,” she said.