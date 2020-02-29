In front of a full audience Thursday night at UW-Eau Claire’s Schofield Auditorium, Ibram X. Kendi, a professor at American University and founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center in Washington, D.C., discussed ideas from his 2019 book “How to Be an Antiracist.”
Kendi also wrote the books “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” and “The Black Campus Movement.” His newest book, “Stamped,” co-authored with Jason Reynolds, will be released March 10.
The 37-year-old Kendi was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in January 2018 but has recovered. Before his speech, Kendi spoke with the Leader-Telegram about the phrase “not racist,” why one cannot be race neutral and the relationship between cancer and racism.
What does antiracism mean?
Antiracism is a collection of antiracist policies that lead to racial equity and are substantiated by antiracist ideas.
Is there a difference between being an antiracist and not racist?
There really is no difference, because there’s no such thing as not racist. We can either be racist or antiracist in any given moment.
Why do so many people say “I’m not racist”?
Because the heartbeat of racism is denial, and the sound of that denial is “I’m not racist.”
What would an antiracist society look like?
There would be racial equity between groups, and so a particular racial group wouldn’t be much more likely to be incarcerated or more likely to be impoverished or more likely to be wealthy. There would be relative equality between racial groups in nearly every sector. That doesn’t mean that it would be exact, but it would be relatively close, and all these disparities and injustices simply would not exist.
One of your ideas is that racist policies lead to racist ideas. Why is it that way and not vice versa?
Producers of racist ideas have historically and typically produced them to substantiate existing racist policies or new ones that typically benefited them. The reason why they substantiated racist policies with racist ideas is because racist policies lead to racial inequality, and they’re trying to get Americans to believe that those inequities are not the result of their bad policies, but it’s the result of the inferiority of a particular group.
So if you are a racist policymaker and you don’t want people to see your policies as bad, you’re going to basically say, “The inequality in society is not the result of my policies. It’s the result of people being better or worse than others.”
You write that the two reasons for inequity are either racist policies or that people are inherently different. What does that mean?
When you have racial inequities, there are only two causes: either it’s the result of bad policy or bad people.
To give an example, white people have 10 times the median wealth of black people in this country, and it’s either the result of past and present racist policies or it’s the result of something that black people are not doing. They’re making bad economic choices, there’s something wrong with them.
Those are the only two causes of the racial wealth gap, and to believe that there’s something wrong with black people or right about white people in terms of the way in which they make fiscal decisions is to express racist ideas. To say that there’s something wrong with society, there’s something wrong with our policies, to identify past policies like redlining that allowed for the boosting of wealth in certain neighborhoods and the dispossession of wealth in others, is to express antiracist ideas.
Why do you think it is impossible to be neutral on race?
Because a racist is someone who is expressing a racist idea or supporting a racist policy with their action or inaction, and so to do nothing in the face of racial inequity and injustice is to allow that racial inequity and injustice to persist.
Slaveholders wanted Americans in the north to do nothing in the face of slavery; that was the goal, because the only thing that could undermine it was people resisting it … All ideas about race either connote racial hierarchy or equality. There’s no in between. And all policies are either creating equity or inequity. There’s no in between. And because every policy is either leading to equity or inequity, there’s no such thing as a race-neutral policy.
In the wake of racist incidents, what types of questions should universities ask themselves?
What policies do I have on the books that can possibly prevent these incidents? How can we as an institution make it such that even people who want to carry out these incidents will view it in their own self-interest to not do it? … How are we systematically educating people to be antiracist as opposed to being racist?
What’s the fairest criticism of your work?
Some people have said it’s overly simplistic, and even though they view that as a critique, I actually view that as praise. Since every American is dealing in some way with race and racism, we have to clarify what racism is, we have to clarify what it means to be an antiracist for everyday people in order for people to transform themselves.
What do you find most rewarding about your job?
When I see my work leading to policy change. When I see my work leading to people organizing to change policy or power, and certainly when I see my work helping to transform everyday people.
Could you explain the relationship between racism and cancer?
It’s critical for Americans to accept the diagnosis that this nation is suffering metastatic stage four racism and that racism has spread to every part of the body politic.
We know that because racial disparities and inequities are everywhere, and the way that we can go about treating that metastatic racism is the same way we treat metastatic cancer. We can have a local and systemic treatment. The local treatment in which we go in, scan and surgically remove the racist policies … We also provide systemic treatment in which we flood the body with antiracist policies that have the capacity to reduce the tumors of racial inequity, that have the possibility to prevent those tumors from growing back.
Why is hope essential for racial progress?
In order to bring about an antiracist America, in order to reduce racial inequities or injustices, we have to believe that that’s even possible, and to believe in the possibility of change is to hope. To me, in order to be a change agent, one has to fundamentally be hopeful.