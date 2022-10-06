EAU CLAIRE — In just over a month’s time, Eau Claire voters will be asked if the city can increase property taxes by $1.45 million to hire 15 new public safety employees.

The jobs would add to the police and fire departments, which have both had stagnant staffing levels for years while Eau Claire has grown.

