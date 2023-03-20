EAU CLAIRE — In a week, the Eau Claire City Council will vote on whether a $30 local vehicle registration fee — aka a “wheel tax” — should be enacted to help pay for roadwork and other transportation improvements.
Since the idea of the new fee was broached in early February, it has been discussed twice by the City Council and during two open house meetings where the general public asked questions to city officials.
Residents will be able to give their input on the proposed fee during a public hearing on Monday night at City Hall, which will lead to the council’s decision at its meeting the following day.
If approved, the new city fee would begin July 1, appearing when Eau Claire residents register their vehicles annually with the state Department of Transportation.
Currently the state charges $85 to register most motor vehicles and local wheel taxes are added to that. Most Eau Claire residents already pay a $30 wheel tax to Eau Claire County, which was enacted in 2019 to improve the condition of rural highways.
The city is proposing its wheel tax to keep up the condition of its streets while also lowering how much debt it uses to pay for roadwork.
Leading up to next week’s vote, the Leader-Telegram sat down Monday afternoon with city officials to ask some of the questions that have cropped up about the wheel tax proposal.
Initially the wheel tax proposal was discussed at $25 to maintain the current level of yearly road projects. Then it was upped to $30 by a consensus of City Council members during a Feb. 28 work session to add transportation enhancements. What would residents get from that $5 bump?
Fixing the large cracks that formed between concrete segments on Birch Street was an example that Dave Solberg, engineering director and deputy city manager, pointed to first.
Since it was last rebuilt 20 years ago, the heavily used road has prematurely deteriorated at those joints — long before the city has it scheduled for another overhaul.
For short-term fixes, city crews have frequently been filling potholes with asphalt and doing spray-patching every few years on Birch Street.
But to rebuild the road to address those cracks would take a multi-million-dollar construction project, which Solberg said the city’s current plan for roadwork just doesn’t have room for in the near future.
Should the wheel tax get approved though, he said funding from that would move up the schedule for major work on Birch Street.
“It would be something in the next two years we would target,” Solberg said.
Another problem spot he feels the wheel tax would help fix sooner is similar joint problems around some intersections of Farwell Street in downtown Eau Claire.
Why aren’t those major city roads with problems just reprioritized to address them sooner and postpone other projects?
Aside from other roads in worse overall condition and having waited for years for their turn, the city’s schedule also takes into consideration what’s buried underground.
There are still water lines that are over 130 years old in portions of Eau Claire that the city has been working to replace, including pipes containing lead, Solberg said.
So for some road projects, replacing old utilities is the leading factor in how they’re prioritized.
What other transportation improvements could that $30 wheel tax fund?
Creating more crosswalks and installing more lights that alert drivers when pedestrians are crossing busy streets were among the ideas that came up during the Feb. 28 work session, council President Terry Weld recalled.
Other safety improvements such as upgrading older traffic signals to detect bicycles and adding roundabouts to intersections not currently scheduled for repaving are other potential uses of wheel tax money, Solberg said.
Will any wheel tax money go toward routine road maintenance work including pothole-filling, crack-filling, snow plowing and street sweeping?
As proposed, it would not. Those maintenance activities are part of the Community Services Department’s portion of the budget, which is wholly separate from the area that contains street projects. But the city contends there would be an indirect benefit because roadwork funded by the vehicle registration fee would cut down on trouble spots that currently require frequent patching.
“Right now, the way we’re looking at it is we will put all of [wheel tax revenues] toward our street and sidewalk improvements,” Solberg said. “But the more reconstruction we can do, the less our streets crews are out filling potholes three times during the summer and can do work elsewhere.”
What’s stopping the city from shifting wheel tax revenues toward non-transportation spending?
That would violate state law and there are checks in place to catch that.
Annual independent audits of the city as well as the state Department of Revenue scrutinize how wheel tax money is spent, Winters said.
The city’s budget would also show wheel tax revenues as a specific line item that would appear under the section for transportation projects.
Given the spotlight on the wheel tax issue, Solberg said the city would use signs or other means to show the specific projects that received funds from the vehicle registration fees.
What’s going to happen if the city doesn’t adopt a wheel tax?
With costs for road construction rising and the city facing limits on its debt, officials said there would gradually be fewer street projects happening without a wheel tax.
Solberg compared bids the city got in 2012 to last year’s costs for the biggest components of road projects.
The smallest increase in that time frame — 16% for new concrete sidewalks — generally kept pace with inflation, but other materials saw much larger increases. Asphalt rose 56%, gravel for new road beds went up 50% and curbs increased 38%.
While costs are rising, how much the city has been budgeting for road construction has fallen.
Ten years ago the city’s budget had $7.2 million for street projects, but now it’s down to $5.5 million. Within those numbers, the amount of property taxes used to pay-as-you-go for roadwork has declined in that time, but the amount of new debt taken out annually has been fairly consistent, Solberg noted.
How many miles of road construction does the city do per year?
It varies due to numerous factors including materials prices, which roads are in bad condition, projects eligible for state funding and the mix of major reconstruction work versus less expensive resurfacing jobs.
Over the past five years there has been an average of 3.8 miles or roadwork annually, according to the city’s Engineering Department. That includes a high of five miles in 2018 and a low of three miles last year.
If wheel tax revenues replace a portion of debt now taken out to pay for roadwork, will the city just find other projects to take out debt for, namely facility upgrades?
“Shoring up the finances in streets doesn’t necessarily allow you to have extra money for a parking ramp or a new fire station,” Solberg said.
Kitzie Winters, the city’s finance director, said at budgeting time she sets a target number on new borrowing for public projects to prevent the city from hitting debt limits.
She added that the wheel tax is being discussed as a way to gradually bring down the city’s overall debt, not increase it.
“The goal is to reduce our borrowing over time,” she said.
How much would the city get in revenues from a wheel tax?
Based on the amount of vehicles registered in Eau Claire, the city estimates that a $30 wheel tax would generate just over $1.5 million per year.
Why can’t the city get a piece of the $30 wheel tax that Eau Claire County has been charging?
“The county has its wheel tax to pay for the county highway trunk system,” Solberg said. “Unfortunately that’s largely outside the city of Eau Claire.”
There are numerous roads that had once been county highways that became the responsibility of the city over the decades. Cameron, Folsom, Menomonie and State streets as well as Jeffers Road are examples of those. And there are stretches of those roads that turn into county highways after they leave city limits.
Will a wheel tax apply to all motor vehicles in the city?
Most automobiles, SUVs and pickup trucks would be subject to it, but state law exempts numerous other vehicles from paying municipal or county wheel taxes.
Vehicles weighing more than 8,000 pounds don’t have to pay it, which rules out large commercial vehicles.
Many other special categories are also exempted from wheel taxes in Wisconsin, including buses, antique or collector cars, motorcycles, mopeds, agricultural vehicles and vehicles bearing license plates from a dealer, distributor, finance company or manufacturer.
If the city does enact a wheel tax, will it include a sunset date?
The idea of an end date was debated during the Feb. 28 work session, but the ordinance is currently being drafted without one.
Winters noted that any City Council can choose to revisit and overturn a decision a year after it is made.
But reversing course on a wheel tax would be unlikely unless there’s a significant change to the situation that led to one in the first place.
“It really just depends on the future funding,” Winters said.
Weld acknowledged there is a push for more shared revenues to cities in the upcoming state budget, which would help Eau Claire’s financial picture.
But whether that makes it into the final version of the 2023-25 Wisconsin budget approved by the state Legislature and governor is yet to be seen.