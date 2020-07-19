Dawn Koplitz cannot remember a stage in her life when she wasn’t interpreting. Born to deaf parents, she learned American Sign Language at a very young age.
Koplitz also has many relatives who are deaf, and she raised two deaf daughters and a son who is hard of hearing, so working as an ASL interpreter seemed a natural fit. She retired last year after nearly three decades as an interpreter at area schools but has continued interpreting at local public events and for individuals requiring interpretive services during health appointments and legal meetings.
Demand for her work significantly slowed down when COVID-19 hit and most in-person gatherings stopped, but one vital aspect required interpreting services: local health department briefings.
Koplitz noticed the first briefings led by local health officials and felt she needed to inform local deaf and hard of hearing residents of timely information through ASL, which is a separate language from English.
“The deaf community needed to know, and somebody had to make it understandable for them,” Koplitz said. “Because they are a small minority language group, other people just aren’t aware that there is a need. It just doesn’t come to mind for them, and so unless somebody steps up and offers to provide that service or make somebody aware of it, they just usually aren’t aware.”
She started a few days into the briefings in March and initially interpreted through a Facebook live video on her personal account while health officials spoke. Shortly after, Koplitz contacted the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to set up a more formal collaboration. For more than three months, Koplitz has interpreted from her home by going live on her business Facebook page while having the health briefings on her iPad so she can listen and interpret. Her videos are also shared by the Health Department to be viewed simultaneously or afterward.
Marcee Stein, a local resident who is hard of hearing and worked with Koplitz as a high-schooler, said Koplitz “has been a godsend” during a time when updates are crucial.
One of Koplitz’s friends may interpret occasionally in the future, but she otherwise plans to interpret all of the health briefings going forward.
Koplitz recently spoke with the Leader-Telegram about her career, learning new signs during coronavirus and differences between remote and in-person interpreting. The interview has been edited and condensed.
Was there an adjustment period when you began interpreting for health briefings? I assume you had to learn new words and phrases (related to COVID-19).
There was definitely some new vocabulary. I did a bit of online searching and watched some other interpreters to see what signs they were using for different phrases … I looked specifically for deaf people that had put any video online related to themselves talking about COVID to help me get more of the signs for the vocabulary that the deaf community is using.
Was there a particularly difficult word or phrase or sign to learn? I imagine you hadn’t signed “coronavirus” before.
That was one of them I had to check. Signs can develop over time, just like new vocabulary words develop in any language. For “coronavirus” people at first were finger-spelling it (with individual letters), and the sign actually comes from the scientific model that was created, the picture we always see now of coronavirus, the ball with the little spikes sticking out. People were signing it a little different at first, and then it became more and more that people were adopting one specific sign for it, and now that’s the sign everybody is using. So this sign evolved very quickly. Usually it takes signs much longer to evolve, just like it would any new word in any language.
Have you had to adjust your signing recently (because of COVID-19), like touching your face less often?
I try to just be more aware to not touch my face. If a sign has my hand go near my eye, I try not to touch my skin but get very close to it … When I go into the community and interpret, having to wear a mask is definitely an additional challenge. Sometimes I have to ask people that I’m working with to repeat (a sign), or they may have to ask me to repeat, because the mask does cover half the face, and facial grammar is very much a part of American Sign Language.
Recently, has most of your work been in-person or done remotely?
Until the past month, month-and-a-half, it’s been more often that I’m going in-person. During the “safer at home” order, I had a few interpreting jobs that were through Zoom, and that was it. There are interpreters who always interpret via video, called video remote interpreting, and I didn’t ever pursue doing that because most deaf people that I know say they prefer to have an in-person interpreter as opposed to having an iPad brought into the room and an interpreter being on the iPad.
You can see the facial expressions a little clearer when a person is standing in front of you, there’s body language that you can read. ASL is a 3-D language, and when it’s on a video screen, it becomes 2-D, so it’s a little bit harder to understand. Then if there are any sort of glitches with the technology, then it makes it even harder to understand.
Are there certain things that can be done, either locally or nationally, to improve on these current (ASL communication) challenges?
More people could learn American Sign Language. That would be helpful for the deaf community. Natural gestures, communicating without using any spoken words, pointing to objects or nodding your head or using your hands to motion somebody to come toward you, things like that. Natural gestures are a great way to communicate with people who are deaf and hard of hearing if you don’t know how to sign.