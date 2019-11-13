An Eau Claire County resident’s story about regretting his vote for President Donald Trump in 2016 is being featured in a statewide political ad campaign.
The ad, part of a planned $50 million campaign by liberal political action committee American Bridge in key swing states, depicts David Soborowicz, who lives south of Eau Claire, explaining why he voted for Trump and why he won’t do it again.
A key problem with that storyline, according to the Republican National Committee, is that Wisconsin Election Commission records indicate Soborowicz hasn’t voted in the state since 2008.
A commission source confirmed Wednesday to the Leader-Telegram that its records show Soborowicz last voted in Wisconsin in 2008.
Reached by phone on Wednesday, Soborowicz insisted he did indeed vote for Trump in 2016 in Eau Claire County, an assertion he also made in a CNN appearance last summer.
However, RNC spokeswoman Mandi Merritt used the discrepancy to accuse Democrats of misrepresentation.
“Democrats didn’t even bother to campaign in Wisconsin in 2016, so it’s not surprising they are having a hard time connecting with voters — or even finding them — yet again,” Merritt said. “Democrats know they can’t beat President Trump at the ballot box, so they are resorting to misleading voters to try and win them over.”
American Bridge countered by pointing out that errors in voting records are commonplace across the country, a claim reflected in a 2007 report by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law that states, “In the course of millions of recorded votes and voters, it is virtually certain that there will be clerical errors” in poll books or registration records.
“As David told the Leader-Telegram, he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and now regrets that decision,” American Bridge spokesman Jeb Fain said. “We want to help him share his story, and we’re proud to include him in our campaign targeting Wisconsin voters who are now expressing similar regrets.”
American Bridge announced in a news release Wednesday’s launch of the initial $5 million wave of TV, radio and digital advertising in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, saying the intent is to cut into Trump’s support with white, working-class voters. The campaign features voters from each state telling how they’ve been let down by Trump since supporting him in 2016.
Soborowicz said he didn’t much care for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton or Trump in 2016 but ultimately backed Trump as “the lesser of two evils” because he wasn’t a politician. It’s a decision he now laments.
“I’m a regular working guy, and I spoke how I feel,” Soborowicz said. “I think Trump is unfit to be president. He’s degrading toward people, and he does so many things that I don’t really think that a president should do.”