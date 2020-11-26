EAU CLAIRE — Classes resume Monday at area universities, but only a fraction of students will be on campus to finish the semester.
UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls decided earlier this month to move all classes online after Thanksgiving break due to rising coronavirus cases statewide and local hospitals reaching their capacities for COVID-19 patients.
Students have the choice if they want to watch the remaining two weeks of lectures and take finals on a computer in their dorm room or off-campus rental versus their parents’ home.
Located in Menomonie, UW-Stout polled its on-campus students to see how many would finish out the fall semester in the residence halls.
About 1,250 said they would return to the dorms while just over 1,000 are opting to stay elsewhere after the holiday, according to Doug Mell, special assistant to UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank.
UW-River Falls recently surveyed its on-campus students, too, finding that about 1,000 out of 1,900 students with active housing contracts plan to return to their dorm rooms after Thanksgiving.
UW-Eau Claire was still awaiting for a few hundred on-campus students to reply to its survey earlier this week, but about 60% of those who had already responded indicated they will take the rest of this semester’s classes and finals in their dorm rooms, according to Quincy Chapman, director of the university’s housing and residence life. That amounts to over 2,000 students.
The trio of universities did say their decision to finish the fall semester virtually does not change current plans to have students return for the rest of the academic year.
UW-Eau Claire even polled students in the residence halls about their plans for the spring semester, Chapman said. About 97% indicated they plan to live in the dorms then, which equates to roughly 3,600 students.
• • •
While the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March caught the universities off-guard, changes in how they operate since then make next week’s switch to online-only classes easier.
UW-Stout faculty have had since Nov. 12 — when the university announced its decision — to work out how they would deliver their lectures and exams for the end of the semester, Mell said.
However, many instructors had already adjusted to teaching lessons virtually since the pandemic began, which prompted universities to send students home to finish their spring semester using online learning.
“Many of our professors and instructional academic staff have been teaching all semester either completely online or in a hybrid mode, so the shift was nowhere as dramatic as last semester, when half or more of our classes had to be transitioned to online in a short period of time,” Mell said.
One of the decisions for instructors is whether they will hold to their regular class schedules or allow students to complete lessons at other times.
“Each faculty member is determining which format works best for their particular course,” said Mike Carney, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Professors can use online streaming platforms like Zoom to see and speak to their students live on the Internet. This allows them to maintain the same time and day for classes that otherwise would be taught in a classroom.
Faculty also have the option to record their lectures and post videos of them online, which students could then watch on their own schedules.
As the end of the semester will include final exams, instructors are working on ways to deliver those tests through an online format, Carney said. This won’t be new to the university though, he noted, as it has long used an course management system allowing instructors to deliver course materials and administer tests online.
In addition to residence halls remaining open, university dining, campus libraries and other services will remain operating. Academic buildings will even remain open, but with the intention they only be used by students and faculty with experiments or other projects that must be done in person, according to the Nov. 12 announcement.
• • •
Like the changes to how classes are taught, the universities have already adapted their other services to reduce the chances that COVID-19 would spread on campus.
The primary place where UW-Eau Claire’s on-campus students get their food, Hilltop Center, had already converted its meal options to carry-out only earlier this semester.
To allow social distancing in its eateries, the building reduced its seating by 75% at the start of the semester. Few students opted to use the remaining seating, instead taking their meals back to their dorm rooms or elsewhere to eat. The rest of the seating was removed and food options switched to carry-out only in mid-October, said Kristin Schumacher, director of University Centers.
The university also had removed 60% of the seating in Davies Center, which has restaurants that have only been using to-go packaging since the semester began. Usually bustling with students studying, gathering and eating between classes, the building has been much quieter this fall.
“Overall, we’ve seen traffic in Davies reduced to a fraction of what it typically is,” Schumacher said. “This is primarily due to many classes going virtual.”
When all classes go virtual on Monday, business at the eateries is expected to drop off even more, but they will remain open.
“The right thing to do is to make sure our students have food and can eat,” Schumacher said. “Some students will stay in Eau Claire and on campus for the remainder of the semester and we want to make sure they have what they need.”
Once the remaining surveys from on-campus students are returned, she said that data will be used to help adjust how much food is ordered for the rest of the semester.
At UW-Stout, Mell said the university’s dining operation continually adjusts its ordering by monitoring occupancy on campus.
• • •
Students who do return to campus after Thanksgiving break will get regular testing for COVID-19.
Dorm dwellers at UW-Eau Claire will undergo twice as much testing as they had previously gotten. The university is switching from weekly to twice-weekly testing after the break.
Even with the boost in testing, the university expects the supply of 14,000 tests it originally got and is still working through will stretch farther with fewer people on campus.
“With classes being offered 100 percent remote, we will have excess testing to support the increased frequency,” Vice Chancellor Warren Anderson said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
UW-Stout is sticking to its once-weekly required COVID-19 test for students in residence halls, Mell said.
Both UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire have also established testing sites on their campuses for employees and students who live off-campus. Each also had enough supplies to expand free rapid testing to community members earlier this month.
UW-Stout’s community testing site is at the university’s Sports and Fitness Center, while UW-Eau Claire hosts a drive-thru site on weekends and Wednesdays in the parking lot of Memorial High School.
Eau Claire’s site is scheduled to offer tests up to Dec. 9. UW-Stout promised to give the community a two-week notice before it would close down its COVID-19 service to the general public due to testing supplies running low.