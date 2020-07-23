Eau Claire radio legend Marty Green, who broadcast the bulletin of JFK’s assassination and filed reports of the Ice Bowl for the Mutual Radio Network, is calling it a career after 60 years in the business.
“It was fun. Even the bad days were fun,” said Green, who wrapped up his career Thursday morning as a guest on Dan Kasper’s morning show on SportsTalk 105.1.
Green said he stuck around for six decades “because of the people. I still keep in touch with people who retired 10 years ago. We’re family.”
Green started his career in 1960 at WEAW in Evanston, Ill. He worked at WORG-AM in South Carolina in the mid-’60s and was in sales at Channel 11 in Green Bay from 1966-76.
Green came to Eau Claire in 1976, where he eventually retired as manager of WAXX-FM and WAYY-AM radio stations. He continued to do part-time on-air work for the Mid-West Family Broadcasting group in Eau Claire for the past 15 years.
Green, 77, said 60 years seemed like a good time to walk away from radio.
“I’ve got other things I’d like to do for the rest of my life,” he said. “I might write a book, but I don’t know who would read it.”
Green was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2006.
Bob Bosold, a longtime Eau Claire radio personality who himself was inducted into the state broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2007, has worked with Green since 1977.
“Marty was on the panel that hired me,” Bosold said, adding that Green will be missed.
“I never met a person in my life that loved his job and loved the people he worked with more than Marty,” Bosold said.
“He loved radio and broadcasting, and his door was always open,” Bosold said. “He’s a great guy, always friendly. He could talk to anybody. Marty was never afraid to pitch in and help. He’s a one-of-a-kind guy.”
Green, who grew up on Chicago’s north side, on Thursday recalled JFK, the Beatles and the Ice Bowl.
Green, then 20, was playing music for an Orangeburg, S.C., radio station on Nov. 22, 1963, when bells sounded and the newsroom’s teletype machine started furiously clanking out bulletins.
Green hustled over to the machine and saw the news, that President John F. Kennedy had been shot while riding in a motorcade in Dallas. He read the first bulletin over the air.
“It was probably the most dramatic thing that I’ve personally done on the air,” Green said.
That same year, Green said, he believes he is among the first DJs in the U.S. to play a Beatles record on the radio.
The record arrived at his station along with three steaks, he said.
“We had a nice cookout at the radio station in South Carolina,” Green said.
As for the Ice Bowl on Dec. 31, 1967, Green said he was working in sales at Channel 11 in Green Bay when he got a call from the Mutual Radio Network two days before the game.
The network, which was familiar with him during his radio stint in South Carolina, asked if he could file five live reports of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.
The press box was full. Green got a ticket to the coldest game in NFL history and had to use a pay phone to file his reports. He earned $50 per report.
As a television salesperson in Green Bay in the 1960s, Green was frequently around Vince Lombardi, but never got the chance to interview the coaching legend.
“I can still hear his voice in my head. There will never be another Vince Lombardi,” Green said.
Even though Thursday was officially Green’s last day on the radio airwaves, Eau Claire area listeners may still hear Green’s voice on occasion.
“If Bosold has a day off, maybe I’ll fill in,” Green said.