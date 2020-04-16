CHIPPEWA FALLS — David Raihle was not just a well-known attorney in Chippewa Falls, he was a local historian who worked on projects to preserve the history of the city, friends said.
Raihle, 86, died Monday.
During his career, he served as Chippewa County’s corporation counsel, the Chippewa Falls city attorney, town of Hallie attorney, and worked for other municipalities.
CW King, who was director of the county’s human services department, worked alongside Raihle for several years.
“Dave was an interesting guy. He was one of the better historians of Chippewa Falls,” King said. “He lived here all his life.”
When King moved to the area, Raihle got him involved in a project to develop Allen Park at the south entrance to downtown Chippewa Falls.
“He did a lot of pro bono work with (Alcoholics Anonymous) and veterans,” King said. “He was always available if you needed legal work for veterans organizations.”
For instance, Raihle helped draw up the paperwork to give the Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville its nonprofit status, King said.
“He did most of the work in incorporating that,” King said.
Raihle also worked to establish the Cook Rutledge Trust, the acquisition of the Cook Rutledge Mansion, the development of the Chippewa County Historical Society, and purchasing and placing historical sign markers across the county.
“He quietly put a lot of time and energy into projects in the community,” King said. “He was a great asset and will be greatly missed. He wasn’t the most outgoing of people, but he knew everyone in town.”
Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs knew Raihle from his extensive legal career.
“He was an extremely smart attorney, well-prepared, and represented our county with class and foresight,” Gibbs said. “He loved his family and his community, and was extremely knowledgeable about the history of Chippewa.”
Chippewa Falls resident Larry Wooldridge said he knew Raihle at least 40 years and was always impressed with the number of books and topics that Raihle was reading about.
“He knew so many things about different businesses in town,” Wooldridge said. “I always told him he should have written a book, which could be passed down to future generations.”
Wooldridge agreed that Raihle was involved in numerous community projects but stayed under the radar.
“He was a very thorough man, and had a great wit about him,” Wooldridge said.
Funeral services will be private; a celebration of his life will be at a later date.