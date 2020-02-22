Passenger trains haven’t stopped in Eau Claire since 1963, but local rail advocates want a new shuttle bus service that would link the city with an Amtrak station in western Wisconsin.
A resolution up for City Council consideration this week would urge the state Department of Transportation to work with Amtrak and railroad companies to boost passenger train service in Wisconsin and add the bus connection to Eau Claire.
“We have a responsibility as a city to advocate for our citizens to have good transportation,” said city Councilman Jeremy Gragert. He is co-sponsoring the resolution with Councilwoman Emily Anderson.
Essentially an official message from the city to state officials, the resolution seeks two things. The first is for the state to push forward on a plan with Minnesota to get a second train to run between Chicago and the Twin Cities on tracks currently used by Amtrak’s Empire Builder (a train that goes from Chicago to Seattle).
The resolution’s second goal is to encourage Amtrak to start a shuttle bus service from Eau Claire to its train station in Tomah, which the company did this last summer on the east side of Wisconsin. Last July, Amtrak Thruway Bus Service began twice-daily trips from Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac to the train station in Milwaukee.
There will be a public hearing at Monday night’s City Council meeting on the resolution, and the council will vote on it Tuesday afternoon.
Gragert said the shuttle bus connecting Eau Claire to Amtrak’s Tomah station would be one way help reduce the community’s dependence on automobiles. If a shuttle bus would prove well used, he also sees it making the case to extend passenger rail to Eau Claire.
“Bringing train service through Eau Claire is the long-range goal,” he said.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce sent a letter last week to state Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson in support of Amtrak shuttle service to Eau Claire and more passenger trains on existing tracks.
“Our agenda for a long time has been to get passenger rail service to the Chippewa Valley,” said Scott Rogers, governmental affairs and workforce director for the local business group. “This is a step in that direction.”
Rogers also is chairman of the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition, which passed a resolution in January that Gragert used as the basis for the one he is proposing this week.
The La Crosse Tribune reported earlier this month that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put $10 million in his bonding proposal for the second train for tracks between the Twin Cities and Chicago. Gov. Tony Evers also spoke in support of the project and expressed hope that Wisconsin could also contribute funding to it, according to the La Crosse newspaper’s Feb. 3 article.
Fire station offers
A vacant fire station on the city’s east side could become home to an automotive business.
The council will review the latest round of offers for the former Fire Station No. 10, 559 N. Hastings Way.
SVEE Metalworks is offering $225,000 to buy the building as a new home for its business, Outlaw Auto Sales, as well as a car detailing service and office space.
Used car dealer Outlaw Auto Sales currently is located at 2204 Seventh St. on Eau Claire’s west side.
The city also got a second, substantially lower offer from another interested party that wanted to buy the building for $20,100 and use it as an auto body shop.
An appraisal of the building in 2017 put its fair market value at $365,000, but testing of the building last year turned up asbestos that its future owner may need to remove.
Valley Media Works had agreed in October 2018 to buy the fire station for the city’s asking price to convert it into a TV studio, radio studio, classroom space and offices. But their project fell through as the community TV station had difficulty raising money needed to make it happen. Last year the city agreed to seek new offers for the old fire station, which was built in 1949 and sits on a busy corner of North Hastings Way and Birch Street.
The old building was vacated in mid-2018 when the city’s new Fire Station No. 10 opened at 820 Malden Ave.
Other Business
Also on this week’s council agendas:
• Upcoming roadwork on Oxford Avenue and Maxon Street in the Cannery District will be subject to a Monday night public hearing before a council vote on Tuesday.
• A plan for getting the city to its goal of running on 100% renewable and carbon-neutral energy by 2050 will be discussed on Monday and then voted on Tuesday.
• Following Tuesday afternoon’s regular meeting, the council will go into a work session to discuss the hiring process for a new city manger to succeed Dale Peters, who is retiring in May.