EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union plans to build new branch buildings in Altoona’s bustling River Prairie development and at a spot in downtown Eau Claire.
Outlining its plans for the upcoming construction season on Wednesday, the Eau Claire-based credit union announced the two new buildings — one of which will replace an older location.
President and CEO Brandon Riechers said the changes will improve RCU’s operational efficiency and move retail operations to spots central to where its members live and work in the Eau Claire area.
“The purchase of the Barstow and River Prairie properties offers Royal the opportunity to expand our reach and increase service options for members who are seeking meaningful in-person interactions,” he said in a news release.
RCU bought land at the intersection of Blazing Star Boulevard and River Prairie Drive, next to the Woodman’s Gas & Lube Center, for the new Altoona location offering retail services and a drive-thru. RCU will be joining other financial institutions that have already opened branches in River Prairie — WNB Financial, WESTconsin Credit Union and Northwestern Bank.
When RCU’s new Altoona office is built, the credit union will shift retail office operations there from an existing nearby branch building at 419 N. Hastings Place, just off Birch Street on Eau Claire’s east side. Though that older building will no longer have a drive-thru and bank tellers, RCU will keep it as offices for about 50 employees who handle mortgage underwriting, servicing and documentation.
“We’re able to bring all our mortgage back-office support folks together,” Riechers said, noting that some of those team members are now at different locations.
Mortgage originators — RCU employees who customers meet when applying for a mortgage — will still remain at multiple RCU branch locations in the community.
RCU’s downtown Eau Claire location will be moving about a third of a mile to the east.
The credit union purchased 317 N. Barstow St. — currently a Direct Stores convenience store and gas station that is slated to close this winter and then be razed. A new retail credit union office with a drive-thru will be built there, replacing one RCU currently has at 1512 Bellinger St. That old branch office, which is located by Mayo Clinic Health System of Eau Claire and the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, will be sold, Riechers said.
The new downtown branch office will be only a few blocks from RCU’s corporate center, 200 Riverfront Terrace, which is alongside Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park.
A development timeline is still being determined for the new building projects, and construction plans are in the preliminary discussion stage, RCU stated in its news release.
After Wednesday’s announcement, Riechers said RCU will begin meeting with area construction firms about the building projects. He doesn’t anticipate starting construction until the latter half of this year, which would result in the new buildings being finished and opening sometime in 2022.