Under a blanket of snow, this property with gravel piles is part of a larger industrial area that Eau Claire's Redevelopment Authority is discussing among possible places where it could put its future efforts.
EAU CLAIRE — A riverfront industrial area on Eau Claire’s southwest side joined the list of candidates the city’s Redevelopment Authority is considering for its future efforts.
Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager, presented the 192-acre area along the Chippewa River as a potential site amid ongoing talks of what places in Eau Claire could be redeveloped next.
The industrial area includes Red Flint Sand & Gravel, concrete supplier American Materials and several transport-related businesses along Mondovi Road. The majority of the land is privately owned and in active use. Bisecting the center of the area is a section of the city’s recreational trail.
The properties have seen steady use by businesses and are generally well-maintained, White said. He suggested the area for possible redevelopment because of its desirable waterfront location, giving it the potential for uses other than industry.
While the location was once the edge of Eau Claire, it’s no longer on the outskirts. Neighborhoods and other businesses have popped up nearby.
“The community has grown past that area over the years,” White said.
When RDA members were asked their opinions on the site, responses indicated that it is one to consider.
“Of all the places we’ve looked at so far, this one has a lot of potential,” RDA member Pam Haller said.
She added that the location is notably larger than others the RDA has considered.
Not suggesting the goal would be to acquire all 192 acres, White said the city could strategically buy individual parcels as they go up for sale over the course of numerous years.
Wayne Wille, who presided over Wednesday’s meeting, agreed that if the RDA does select this area for its future efforts that it would be playing the “long game.”
City Councilwoman Emily Berge, who also serves on the RDA, said an upside of picking this area would be that it would not involve relocating residents.
“I know there’s business owners and we have to take care of them, but there’s no homeowners to displace,” she said.
After discussing the site’s pros and cons, RDA members agreed to put the industrial site on the southwest side on their list of candidates.
The RDA has been talking this year about potential locations for its future efforts because land in its existing districts has already been built on or claimed for new projects.
At prior Redevelopment Authority meetings, spots in the North Barstow Street area, the former Walter’s Brewery, the Shopko Plaza strip mall and the closed Mount Washington Residence nursing home were potential candidates.
Of those, only the former nursing home got a cold reception, while the others still are under consideration.
White intends to bring forth a couple of additional possibilities for the RDA to consider at upcoming meetings.
He’s hoping the RDA will narrow down the list and select the next area — or potentially multiple spots — during the first three months of 2023.