Southwest Eau Claire industrial area

Under a blanket of snow, this property with gravel piles is part of a larger industrial area that Eau Claire's Redevelopment Authority is discussing among possible places where it could put its future efforts.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — A riverfront industrial area on Eau Claire’s southwest side joined the list of candidates the city’s Redevelopment Authority is considering for its future efforts.

Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager, presented the 192-acre area along the Chippewa River as a potential site amid ongoing talks of what places in Eau Claire could be redeveloped next.

