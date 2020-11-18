EAU CLAIRE — The idea of a solar-powered informational kiosk in downtown Eau Claire got a warm reception from the city’s Redevelopment Authority — with the exception of its proposed location.
On Wednesday morning, the RDA Board met to discuss a request from the North Barstow/Medical Business Improvement District to install a solar tree and digital kiosk at a lot that has long been slated for redevelopment.
“I like the innovative design,” Thomas Kemp, chairman of the RDA, said.
The proposal is to install a 55-inch TV screen mounted in a kiosk underneath a tree-like structure that would provide power and serve as an artistic landmark in the North Barstow Street area. Solar Forma, an Eau Claire company, produces solar tree structures with a metal framework resembling the trunk and branches and a large canopy that is topped with solar panels.
Displayed on the screen would be information on upcoming events, businesses and other points of interest to highlight the downtown area.
”It’s really key to be able to keep those lines of communication open,” said Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle, who serves on the RDA Board.
However, the location the North Barstow/Medical BID suggested for the solar tree and kiosk was opposed by city staff members.
Currently a temporary parking lot along North Barstow Street that the city and RDA have been marketing for redevelopment for several years, the proposal called for erecting the structure on a corner of what is known as Block 7.
City attorney Stephen Nick said placing the solar tree and kiosk there, even as a temporary site, is not ideal.
”The concern is entirely about putting something like this on a redevelopment site, not the nature of it,” he said. “It’s just about finding the right spot for it.”
Though the RDA board didn’t take a formal vote, Kemp and other members said a different spot should be found for the project.
The RDA owns Block 7, which was paved in 2013 as surface parking before the neighboring parking ramp was built. There have been multiple proposals in recent years to build on the block, but they had fallen through. Earlier this year, the RDA hired Ayres Associates to make conceptual drawings of buildings on the lot to show developers what is possible to create there.
Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager, said those designs have since been shown to several developers, who have shown some interest in building there. Though none have yet committed to a project at Block 7, White said the latest effort to market the property is showing benefits.
Other business
Also during Wednesday morning’s RDA meeting:
• An Eau Claire housing developer has three months to come to a purchase agreement for a vacant RDA-owned lot on the edge of the city’s Cannery District. The RDA granted a memorandum of understanding — the precursor to a development agreement — to GRIP Development for the 2300 block of First Street, informally known as the “Kessler Bowl.” Owned by developer Jason Grippentrog, the company is proposing to build a group of townhouses there during 2022 and 2023 on the 1.9-acre site.