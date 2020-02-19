Finding the cost to create underground parking has hindered developers' appetites to build on an empty downtown lot, Eau Claire's Redevelopment Authority will now see if a doughnut is more palatable.
Specifically looking into the possibility that a "Texas doughnut" — a slang term for a multi-story building that wraps around a parking structure — would be the right fit for a block that has been slow to develop in the North Barstow area.
"You see it in bigger metro areas, but not around here," said the city's economic development manager, Aaron White.
As the nickname indicates, wrap-around buildings encircling a parking ramp are popular in the south but not seen much in the Midwest. That prompted the RDA Board to vote Wednesday morning to spend up to $10,000 to hire a consultant to create renderings of how a wrap-around building would look on the downtown Eau Claire lot, estimated construction costs and how much that development would potentially be worth.
After those drawings and financial figures come back this spring, the idea would be shopped around to developers to see if they are interested in it.
While there have been multiple proposals made through the years for the lot known as Block 7, which has been a temporary parking lot since 2013, they have faltered over cost concerns.
"The biggest issue related to Block 7 was the cost of parking," White said.
The latest proposal to build on Block 7 had estimated that underground parking would cost $35,000 to $40,000 per stall to build, he said. With more than 200 stalls needed, developers had requested funding from the city to help pay the cost of the expensive parking.
Last month the city did change its tax increment financing district plan for the North Barstow area to allow up to $2.9 million in grants to developers, primarily to help with the cost of underground parking in lots yet to be developed.
Some apartment buildings in the North Bartsow area were made with underground parking, but White noted those were smaller than what could be built on the 1.7-acre Block 7 site.
The city has encouraged underground parking in the North Barstow Redevelopment Area to make buildings more prominent, create an urban feel and get the highest use of the land there. The wrap-around building could be an acceptable alternative as its architecture would conceal the concrete parking structure in the center of the lot.
Meanwhile, plans for building projects in another vacant lot in the North Barstow area are moving forward.
On Wednesday morning the RDA approved a memorandum of understanding — general concepts for negotiating a formal development agreement — with the Children's Museum of Eau Claire. The museum plans to build its new facility on vacant land directly east of the city's parking ramp in the North Barstow area.
Next to that new museum will be a restaurant and offices being built by Monarch Ventures, which intends to break ground this spring, according to White.