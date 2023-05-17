EAU CLAIRE — After over two decades of focusing its efforts in the heart of the city, Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority now wants to explore spots on the southwest side.
After several months of discussing parts of Eau Claire where it could put its future efforts, the Redevelopment Authority narrowed its list to two spots during its Wednesday morning meeting.
“We’re now starting to move out of the downtown,” RDA member Pam Haller noted.
The five members present at this week’s meeting gave direction to Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager, to explore potential for redeveloping the aging Shopko Plaza strip mall and also a large industrial area along the Chippewa River. The decision did not commit the RDA to redeveloping those spots, but gave White the go-ahead to explore those sites, have talks with owners and research opportunities and challenges there. Should that work uncover issues that would make it prohibitive to redevelop either of those spots, White said, the RDA could pivot its attention toward other sites.
The RDA chose two sites instead of one on Wednesday as one was seen as a smaller, limited project and the other would be a long-term, large-scale pursuit.
The Shopko Plaza shopping center located along West Clairemont Avenue was built in 1979 and has seen better days. The 35,000-square-foot strip mall is mostly vacant, White said, and existing tenants have had to make their own repairs. The strip mall is owned by Hudson-based River Prairie LLC (no relation to the development in Altoona with the same name), which White has referred to as an “absentee landlord.” The building stands on a 6.3-acre parcel that includes a sprawling, mostly empty parking lot.
“It’s an ocean of parking space that is highly underutilized,” White said.
It was anchored to Shopko, which closed in June 2019 along with other stores in the now-defunct Wisconsin-based retail chain. That retail store was demolished early this year and developer Greywolf Partners has begun construction this spring on Station 955 — a 258-unit apartment complex — to take its place.
On the opposite end of the strip mall is a former grocery store now used by local discount retailer Midwest Home Supply as its outlet store and e-commerce site.
In addition to the new apartment building going up next to the strip mall, the area has seen some redevelopment occur naturally in recent years.
A new commercial building built on the edge of the former Shopko parking lot has attracted a Shopko Optical, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Hawaii Poke Bowl and a Jersey Mike’s subs is soon to open there, too.
“There seems to be an increased interest from local developers,” Haller noted.
But White noted the strip mall has been a difficult spot as the owner has refused to entertain selling the property when approached by others in the past.
“It’s a challenge for everyone there. It’s a property that needs to be addressed,” White said.
With a single property as its focus, redeveloping the Shopko Plaza was seen as the more limited, shorter-term project when compared to a large swath of riverfront industrial land.
Currently home to businesses dealing in sand, gravel, concrete and other industrial uses, the majority of the area is in active use by private companies. However, the land’s riverfront location makes it an attractive spot to build new residential or commercial buildings.
“Industrial is a terrible use for riverfront property,” White said.
City Councilman Jeremy Gragert, who serves on the RDA, said while it would take years for the group to acquire land from multiple property owners there, the large riverfront area does have the potential to be transformed like previous districts the RDA has transformed.
“Of all these it’s the single biggest opportunity, another game-changer for the community,” he said.
Exploring redevelopment potential for the industrial land and Shopko Plaza were preferred by the RDA over options White presented to expand existing redevelopment districts.
The RDA began discussing new places to shift its efforts last year as developers gobbled up land to build on in the Cannery District and construction began on the final lots in the North Barstow Redevelopment District.