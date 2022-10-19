Mount Washington Residence

The Mount Washington Residence, 1930 Cleveland Ave., has been vacant since it closed as a nursing home in 2017. Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority discussed the 10-acre site’s challenges and potential for rehabilitation on Wednesday, but leaned against putting its own efforts into that location.

 Staff photo by Andrew Dowd

EAU CLAIRE — A former nursing home that’s remained vacant for five years is not likely to be the next spot where Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority will focus its future efforts.

In its ongoing discussions of blighted locations where it could become involved, the RDA Board mulled the idea of taking on the Mount Washington Residence, 1930 Cleveland Ave.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter