EAU CLAIRE — A former nursing home that’s remained vacant for five years is not likely to be the next spot where Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority will focus its future efforts.
In its ongoing discussions of blighted locations where it could become involved, the RDA Board mulled the idea of taking on the Mount Washington Residence, 1930 Cleveland Ave.
But during the group’s Wednesday morning meeting, talk centered around high costs and other challenges that stalled recent attempts by private developers to renovate the sprawling brick building.
“It’s intriguing because of its historical nature, but I don’t know if it’s an RDA project,” said Connie Pedersen, acting RDA chairwoman.
Built in 1937 by the federal Works Progress Administration, the building on the far southwest edge of Eau Claire was originally used as a sanatorium for tuberculosis patients. Additions were later made and a second, smaller building was added on the site, as well. The facility eventually transitioned into a nursing home, which closed in 2017 due to falling resident numbers and upkeep costs for the large, aging building.
Since then there have been three different developers who have bought the property, sought to redevelop it but then saw their plans falter.
The latest attempt was Altoona entrepreneur Ethan Henderson, who bought the property in November 2020. His plan was to gut the building’s interior, turning it primarily into apartments, but also include a restaurant and some retail space.
Henderson did do some of the gutting and cleared numerous trees from the site, but then investors backing the project pulled out, said Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager.
“The building is back out on the market again,” White said.
Developers who had sought to redevelop the property estimated it would cost between $15 million and $20 million to renovate the former sanatorium, White said. Just clearing the two buildings off the 10-acre site would cost $1 million to $2 million, plus about $800,000 in asbestos remediation work, he said.
“Either way, I’m guessing the costs are higher than what we’re expecting,” Pam Haller, RDA member, said of renovating or razing the building.
In addition to the potential for being saddled with high costs, RDA members also doubted it would be a good location for them to get involved.
“I struggle personally with this property, seeing what its best use it,” said City Attorney Stephen Nick, who sits on the RDA Board.
Other redevelopment areas such as the Cannery District and Phoenix Park were also blighted land, but along waterfronts in high-traffic parts of Eau Claire. In contrast, the Mount Washington Residence is on the far outskirts of Eau Claire, accessible from a few house-lined residential roads in the Shawtown neighborhood.
The property’s historical significance does create the opportunity for special tax credits to help with the renovation’s costs, but that can also restrict building alterations that could be done there.
“You have to have a developer that wants to deal with historical tax credits,” said Jennifer Fesenmaier, RDA member.
White noted the buildings have been subject to vandalism and vagrancy since the nursing home closed. Recent owners have boarded up and secured the property to keep people out. But White said the buildings — the former sanatorium and a smaller, neighboring building — continue to deteriorate.
Serious mold issues and other hazards found there could ultimately lead them to being condemned.
“There’s still a possibility the building could be placarded to be razed,” White said.
With the tenor of the conversation pointing out more pitfalls with adopting the revitalization of the Mount Washington Residence, RDA members suggested to White to continue suggesting other potential spots to focus its efforts.
“Alright, let’s see the next one,” Pedersen said.
The RDA began discussing possible future redevelopment sites last month. At its October meeting, White presented two spots on the edge of downtown in the North Barstow Street area as potential options. He said Wednesday that he’ll continue to show more options at upcoming RDA meetings until the group has a few to choose from and ultimately decide where it wants to focus next.