EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley lawmakers had starkly different reactions to Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State speech on Tuesday evening.
Republicans criticized Evers for taking credit for positive economic developments they believe are the result of actions taken by the GOP-controlled Legislature, but Democrats credited Evers’ leadership for Wisconsin’s strong economy.
Area legislators shared their views in a series of statements issued after the governor’s election-year speech in which he called on the Legislature to approve his plan to send $150 to every taxpayer in Wisconsin.
The refund checks, along with an increase in the child care tax credit and an additional $750 million for K-12 schools and higher education, are part of Evers’ plan for spending $1.7 billion of the state’s projected $3.8 billion surplus. The governor signed an executive order Wednesday calling a special session for the Legislature to take up his plan.
State Rep. Dave Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, accused Evers of seeking to rush through a massive election-year spending plan instead of allowing the Legislature to do its due diligence during the next budget cycle — when Republicans hope there is a new governor.
Before Armstrong was elected in 2020, Republicans supported a proposal by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, to send refund checks to taxpayers in 2018 when he faced reelection. Evers opposed the idea then but now is backing it, maintaining that circumstances are different as the state emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As I reviewed the governor’s address to the Legislature, it struck me that many of the great things he talked about — Wisconsin’s economic recovery, the record-low unemployment rate, and historic tax cuts, and an estimated record-high budget surplus — are almost entirely in spite of his actions as governor for the last four years,” Armstrong said, blaming Evers and his Department of Health Services for putting hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents out of work through his safer at home order as officials sought to protect the public by slowing the spread of the coronavirus early in the pandemic.
Other GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Rob Summerfield of Bloomer, argued that the $2 billion tax cut in the biennial budget was made possible by the work of legislative Republicans and not because of a governor who proposed raising taxes by $1 billion, primarily on manufacturers and the wealthy.
“If Gov. Evers wants to help Wisconsin, then he should get out of the way,” Summerfield said.
Local Democrats, by contrast, praised Evers for leading the state’s recovery from the pandemic, including signing the budget that included one of the largest tax cuts in state history.
Both Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, and Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, pointed to the state’s historically low unemployment rate as an example of Wisconsin’s strong economy with Evers at the helm.
“Gov. Evers has led our state through some of its most challenging times,” Emerson said. “His steadfast, empathetic leadership has helped provide relief for working families, small businesses and schools across Wisconsin.”
Smith said Wisconsin’s recovery is the result of the governor listening to and trusting state residents.
“Wisconsinites have reason to celebrate our economic success and pandemic recovery efforts — we’ve come a long way, but there’s still more we can do,” Smith said, citing Evers’ plans for addressing rising costs for families, reducing barriers to employment and investing in schools.
However, Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, criticized Evers for backing proposals he thinks will boost his reelection chances and for standing in the way of priorities such as addressing crime, inflation, business closures and election security.
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, added that the governor hasn’t done enough to address the workforce crisis and vowed to pursue legislation seeking to ensure government programs prioritize helping people find work.