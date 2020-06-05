Eau Claire County health officials say half the county’s benchmarks for measuring its coronavirus response are in good shape — but some data on the county’s new cases of the virus is cause for concern.
The county’s 10 metrics — which include how many symptomatic county residents can get tested, whether cases of the virus are increasing or decreasing and how quickly contact tracers can notify new patients’ contacts — will guide future countywide public health orders, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Under the county’s current order, businesses, churches and playgrounds can open with safety precautions. The order limits in-person, indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and outdoor gatherings to 20 or fewer people, mandating six feet of social distance for both.
The current order is set to expire Thursday, but county health officials indicated they are likely to make slight changes and renew the order for two-week periods.
The county is assigning colors for each metric, similar to traffic lights, to indicate what shape it’s in for each of those areas.
Green metrics as
of this week:
- The COVID-19 testing positivity rate (the percentage of the county’s total tests that come back positive) is at 4.2% for the past 14 days.
- All county hospitals have arranged testing for employees with symptoms of COVID-19 who have treated patients in the past week.
- All county hospitals have space for patient care, and have critical supplies and trained staff available.
- The health department has contacted all new patients’ close contacts within 24 hours of a positive test result.
- Statewide, there has been no significant increase in COVID-like syndromic cases in the past 14 days.
Metrics that are yellow:
- The county has seen one to two new outbreak investigations in the last 14 days. (To reach green status, the county would need no new outbreak investigations for at least 14 days.)
Metrics that are red:
- The county has seen a 48% increase in new positive cases for the past 14 days when compared to the two weeks before that. (To reach green, the county wants to see cases decrease by 10% or more).
- In the past 14 days, contact tracers have reached 70% of people who have been in close contact with a person with COVID-19 within 24 hours of that person testing positive. (To reach green designation: 85% of the contacts or more must be reached within 24 hours.)
- In the past 14 days, 47% of contacted county residents with COVID-19 don’t know where they could have gotten the virus. (To reach green designation: more than 80% of new patients must know where they could have gotten the virus).
The final metric, and one of the most important — the county’s ability to test all people who have COVID-19 symptoms — is still listed as “to be determined” on the county’s website.
The most important metrics to watch are related to hospital capacity and how rapidly cases increase, Giese said in May.
“If we’re seeing regularly that health care can’t meet basic standards of care — if that (metric) is red — we’re not moving forward with our order,” Giese said.
The Health Department is watching the red and yellow metrics, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the next two-week county order will get more restrictive or even stay the same, Giese said at a news conference Friday.
“Some things are making us worried,” Giese said. “We do have a significant increase in our percent of new cases from the last 14-week period to this 14-week period. We also have a high percentage of people in our caseload that don’t know where they got the disease.”
The Health Department will update its metrics with new data on Wednesdays. It will release more information about the next countywide public health order next week, Giese said.
New cases
Three more cases of the virus were identified in Eau Claire County since Thursday, for a total of 119.
Twenty-five of those 119 cases are active, with an estimated 94 having recovered, Giese said Friday.
Throughout Wisconsin, 357 new cases of the virus have been identified as of Friday, for a total of 20,249. Statewide, 2,791 with the virus have been hospitalized, about 14% of total cases.
Seven new deaths were recorded Friday. In total, 633 Wisconsin residents have died of the virus, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline is 715-831-7425.