EAU CLAIRE — A city effort to help renters who have had trouble getting housing connect with landlords is getting close to launching.
Proposed nearly two years ago and funded with $25,000 in the city's 2019 budget, Eau Claire's Landlord Support Program is slated for approval this week.
Comprised of both an education course for renters and a risk mitigation fund for landlords, the program was created as one strategy to address homelessness in Eau Claire.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann, who first pitched the program in fall 2018, said people with no rental history or trouble on their records have had especially difficult times securing a place to live in Eau Claire. Exacerbating that is the overall shortage of housing in the city.
“It was making it harder and harder for people with any kind of blemish on their record or were first-time renters,” Werthmann said.
To help those with evictions, criminal records, credit problems or simply no past references, the program will offer tenant education courses that people can take to certify them as "ready-to-rent."
Landlords who agree to participate in the program and rent to individuals who completed the course will have the ability to apply for funds should those tenants cause property damage or leave without paying rent.
“It’s something that gives landlords confidence to rent to people who they might not otherwise,” Werthmann said.
The fund is only intended to compensate landlords for damages and losses that exceed the value of the tenant's security deposit. Claims from landlords to tap the risk mitigation fund would be researched and reviewed by a case manager who would also seek information from the tenant. There also would be a $3,000 maximum to how much a landlord could get from the mitigation fund during a tenant's lease term.
While the city did start the program, it is being done as a collaborative effort with other organizations.
"It is intended to be more community-based," said Scott Allen, the city's community development director.
The Community Table, a meal provider for the homeless in Eau Claire, is serving as fiscal agent for the program's funds.
The JONAH Affordable Housing Task Force, United Cerebral Palsy and landlord Riverbend Rentals & Property Management were also among those who participated in designing the program in 2019.
While details of the program were being drafted last winter, it was put on pause when the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March, Allen said.
But now pending the council's approval during Tuesday evening's meeting, the city intends to get the program started before the new year.
“The hope is to get it off the ground this calendar year,” Allen said.
Though it's had a longer-than-expected gestation period, Werthmann said the program appears to be what he was hoping for when he pitched it two years ago.
"It’s kind of exactly what was proposed,” he said.
Established as a one-year pilot program, information will be collected from tenants and landlords to determine how successful it was. That assessment is expected to be available next fall when the council works on its 2022 budget and could consider funding the program for another year.
Other business
Also on this week's City Council agendas:
• Projects planning multi-family housing on Birch Street and Mill Run Road will be subject to public hearings on Monday night followed by a vote Tuesday on requests to rezone land.
• A resolution under consideration at Tuesday's meeting would allow the council to continue holding its meetings via online videoconference through the end of this year.
• The nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life awarded the city a $71,000 grant to help pay for costs of precautions to protect voters against the spread of COVID-19, including increased absentee ballots and drive-thru early voting. The council will vote Tuesday on accepting the grant.
• Community gardeners are seeking to extend their lease for another five years to continue using some city-owned land along Jeffers Road for gardens.