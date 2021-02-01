EAU CLAIRE — Children's Museum of Eau Claire has completed two major building blocks toward securing its future.
The museum finalized the sale of its former building at 220 S. Barstow St. on Sunday and then on Monday completed its acquisition of the site for its planned new facility.
The existing building was purchased by MAC Real Estate of Eau Claire for $1.05 million, according to a news release from the Children's Museum.
MAC was registered Jan. 21 by Charles Markquart of Eau Claire, according to records from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.
Markquart said Monday he plans an extensive renovation of the former Children's Museum structure, which he plans to convert into a multiuse building combining a restaurant, bar and space for offices and a service business.
Preliminary plans call for moving Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, of which Markquart is a part owner, from its longtime spot on London Road into the main level of the South Barstow Street building.
"We need more space, and the cuisine and experience Tokyo offers is probably a better fit for downtown than our current location," Markquart said, noting that the restaurant would have room to add a bar in the new site.
Other planned tenants for the downtown building include a lower-level bar featuring retro video and arcade games and an unnamed service company on the upper level, Markquart added. About 2,000 square feet of office space also will be available on the lower level.
The goal is to begin construction in mid-2021 and finish by the end of the year, he said.
The transaction ensures the property will continue to be used as a space for the community to gather downtown and allows the museum to continue raising money for its new building, the news release states.
Commonweal Development served as listing agent for the sale and donated its commission back to the museum for the project.
“The Children’s Museum, along with its board members and employees, rallied their energy, connections, and relationships to make this happen despite the pandemic," CMEC President Marianne Klinkhammer said in the release. "This sale is a testament to what can happen when good people work together with a common purpose.”
Proceeds from the sale of the building, which was fully owned by the museum, will go toward construction of the 26,000-square-foot Children's Museum planned to open in 2022 on a patch of vacant land, known as the liner site, next to a city parking ramp at 126 N. Barstow Street, said Michael McHorney, executive director. The museum bought the liner site from the City of Eau Claire's Redevelopment Authority.
Construction is scheduled to begin in late spring or early summer on the two-story museum, envisioned to offer significantly more space for exhibits, classrooms and outdoor activities.
The museum was closed for most of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It shut down in mid-March with the onset of the virus, but then reopened on July 6 with procedures in place to limit the potential for spreading the virus. However, it closed again on Aug. 2 to curtail financial losses.
Until CMEC reopens in 2022, it will operate in a temporary location called “Playspace” inside Pablo Center at the Confluence where patrons can sign up for two-hour sessions and continue to experience play with exhibits, educational programs and events offered.