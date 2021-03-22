EAU CLAIRE — Relocating sports fields so more ball games could happen simultaneously, adding new nature trails and other changes to Eau Claire’s largest park are part of a long-range vision for its future.
At its 4 p.m. meeting today, the City Council will vote on a master plan for Carson Park that has been drafted over the past year using input from various groups and over 2,000 responses to a survey.
“This is a framework. It’s a long-term plan,” said Steve Plaza, Eau Claire’s parks, forestry and cemetery manager.
Some of the major attractions in the park would stay put, including the historic baseball stadium, the Chippewa Valley Museum, the Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly called the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp) and Chippewa Valley Railroad.
But the plan calls for clearing a large area now home to a football field, tennis courts and two softball fields to create a more flexible area for ball games.
“You could have a high school varsity baseball and softball game at the same time,” Plaza said, addressing a complaint he’s heard from area high schools about the park’s current shortcomings.
A playfield large enough to be used for a baseball and softball game to be played at opposite corners, or changed to a soccer or football field is a part of the plan.
“It can transform quickly for all those sports,” said Dan Williams, a landscape architect from MSA Professional Services who wrote the plan.
Alongside this new flexible field, there would still be room for a dedicated softball field to be created, as well as four new tennis courts — up from the three currently in the park.
Like other parts of the plan, those paved courts are intended to satisfy multiple audiences by also serving as pickleball and basketball courts.
A new football field could be built on part of the large parking lot inside of the park while new, smaller parking lots crop up in other areas. (There are 868 parking stalls in the park now, the proposed plan has 863.)
But Williams noted that new gridiron, which would double as a soccer field, will depend on competition for the university and high school games currently played at Carson Park.
“For now it’s a placeholder,” he said of the football field in the plan. “No one really knows the anticipated use of what UW-Eau Claires’s football stadium will be.”
The university finished adding artificial turf and lighting last year at Simpson Field on its Upper Campus.
Athletic Director Dan Schumacher told the Leader-Telegram in March about plans for adding thousands of bleacher seats alongside the field and hosting Blugold games there.
Williams mentioned that the university could also attract area high schools to play at Simpson Field instead of Carson Park, which would impact whether the city would build a new football field there.
Sports teams and fans weren’t the only users that had a say into the park’s master plan.
“This park serves many different needs,” Plaza said. “Some go there for the athletics for the nature of the game. Some go there for the nature of the serene.”
To satisfy those who go to the park for a walk, bike ride or simply to spot wildlife at it, there are several improvements in the plan.
One of those is a nature trail and boardwalk that would wind through a marshland that is in a large area of the park, but currently is not accessible. Williams said the trail would be “field located” — mapped out to disturb as little of the natural environment as possible.
Paddling enthusiasts who responded to the survey spoke loudly about adding a spot to store kayaks and canoes, which is shown in the plan at Half Moon Beach.
“Over 50% of respondents asked for kayak rental in the park,” Williams said.
Other improvements in the plan include additional walking trails and a new pavilion and restroom building near the park’s large playground.
That latter project is one that appears closest to happening soon. The city’s current five-year projects plan shows design of the building in 2022 with construction in 2023.
But myriad other changes included in the master plan would be farther into the future.
Often master plans are designed to take 20 to 25 years to come to full fruition, Williams said.
Plaza didn’t have a time frame for the Carson Park plan.
“This is a good starting point for our improvements,” he said.
Circumstances and the city’s needs for the park can also change over time, necessitating tweaks to the plan in the future.
Plaza also noted as the individual projects included in the plan come forward, they each would face the city’s budgeting process, designing and multiple approvals from the City Council before they would become a reality.