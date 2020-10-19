CHIPPEWA FALLS — A recently retired Chippewa Falls High School teacher has died of COVID-19, and the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Chippewa County has increased to five.
Warren Bowe, 57, taught English at Chippewa Falls High School for 21 years, and he retired in June. He died Sunday night of COVID-19.
Altoona Schools Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, who had previously served as superintendent in Chippewa Falls, was saddened by the news of Bowe’s death.
“Warren was as talented as he was inspiring, a legend among teachers,” Taylor-Eliopoulos said Monday. “This is a sad day for Chippewa Falls. My heart goes out to them all.”
Chippewa Falls High School Principal Donna Goodman said Bowe spoke at national conferences about his teaching experiences. She said his death was a “heavy weight on our school community.”
“He was one of the best English teachers we had,” Goodman said. “He loved his kids deeply; they were engaged in class. He’s just an amazing person. There is no replacing Warren. He impacted students in so many positive ways. His legacy will live on.”
English teacher Roger Skifstad said Bowe’s classroom was usually directly across the hall from his classroom. They met in college and have known each other for decades.
“It’s a friendship, first of all,” Skifstad said. “And he was such an important part of our school. Warren was an English teacher, almost first and foremost – the number of letters of recommendation he would write for students to go to college is astounding.”
Bowe taught English to freshmen, as well as the high-performance students.
“He was a well-renowned teacher, well beyond Chippewa Falls,” Skifstad said.
Skifstad said he has remained in touch with Bowe throughout his COVID-19 battle. Bowe was diagnosed with the disease Sept. 15, was hospitalized Sept. 20, and was placed on a ventilator Sept. 28.
“He was still sort of responding (to texts),” Skifstad said.
Students will remember how Bowe would write skits for the overnight lock-in party at the end of each school year, he said.
Typically, when a teacher retires, everyone in the department gets together for a farewell “roast” dinner. Skifstad said he had purchased a backpack as a retirement gift for Bowe. But because of COVID-19 canceling the end of the school year, that get-together never happened. Skifstad said it was difficult to see that backpack sitting in his room Monday morning, knowing he never got to see Bowe and give him the gift.
“It’s not the way you are supposed to retire. A guy is not supposed to go out like that. It’s not fair,” Skifstad said.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said her office couldn’t confirm if Bowe died from COVID-19. A week ago, Chippewa County had no deaths from coronavirus. However, with three more deaths on Sunday, the total has climbed to five.
“We have seen an increase in our number of positive cases and the number of COVID-related deaths in Chippewa County,” Weideman said. “Our hearts go out to all the family and friends who have loved ones that have passed. It is vitally important that our community take action to reduce the spread of the virus. Please limit your contact with non-household members, wear a mask when you need to go out in public and physically distance from those who are not in your household.”
Chippewa County also has climbed to 1,124 total cases, up another 108 in the past day. The county also has nine people hospitalized with COVID-19, up one in the past day. Wisconsin has now climbed to 1,600 deaths from the virus.