EAU CLAIRE — A man who had claimed self-defense in a February 2021 fatal shooting on Eau Claire’s east side had his felony count of first-degree reckless homicide dismissed on Wednesday.

The charge against Selwyn G. Smith, 56, 511 Dodge St., was dismissed by Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen.

