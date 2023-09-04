tubing

The combination of Monday's holiday and the unseasonably hot temperatures sent Chippewa Valley residents in search of ways to cool off, and taking a dip in the river proved a popular option.

 Staff photo by Matt Milner

EAU CLAIRE — Sunday and Monday saw records smashed in Eau Claire, and it’s notable in more than one way.

Forecasters had expected hot weather over the Memorial Day weekend, with predictions suggesting several record highs were likely to fall. No one was expecting triple-digit temperatures, though.

  