A record-setting lottery tax credit helped trim rising bottom lines seen on property tax bills that arrived in recent days in Eau Claire homeowners’ mailboxes.
The $163 credit — $18 higher than last year — provided by lottery proceeds to owner-occupied residences in the Eau Claire school district softened the impact of tax increases approved recently by local governments through their new budgets.
“The long and short of it is (the credit) is higher this year than last year because lottery revenues exceeded their estimates,” said Patty Mayers, communications director for the state Department of Revenue.
This year sets a new record for how much the lottery is providing to taxpayers, both as an overall dollar amount and the average credit given to homeowners.
Statewide the lottery is providing $271.2 million in tax relief to homeowners with the average credit being $184 per home. The amount of the credit does vary throughout the state, depending on the tax rate of the school district you reside in.
Last year the lottery provided almost $236.5 million in property tax relief to homeowners in Wisconsin with the average credit being $160.
Along with higher ticket purchases spurred by large jackpots, this year’s proceeds were also aided by a $31.7 million boost in the state budget to run the Wisconsin Lottery. By paying more of the lottery’s expenses through the budget, more of the proceeds from ticket sales go toward tax relief, Mayers said.
While the larger credit did help Eau Claire homeowners this year, there was still a tax increase on the average home.
Before any credits are taken off, the tax bill on a $175,000 Eau Claire grew by $67. With the credits deducted and mostly due to the bigger lottery credit, the bottom line ended up being about $52 more expensive than last year on that average home in the city.
The Eau Claire County Treasurer’s Office mailed out Eau Claire’s tax bills on Friday. Taxpayers can either pay their bill in full by Jan. 31 at the courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., or pay half then and the rest by July 31.
Tax increases
The biggest tax increase on that average home came from the Eau Claire County government, which collected about $28 more this year on that bill — a larger increase than the city, school district or technical college.
Though still only amounting to about 18% of total Eau Claire tax bills, the county’s tax rate grew 4.2%, which is higher than the other local governments.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf’s 2020 budget message emphasized how borrowing to pay for public projects played a pivotal role in the rising property tax levy.
Of the $1.78 million more the county will collect from taxpayers next year, $1.11 million will be used to pay off debts.
Debt payments have grown to be nearly 32% of total property taxes, a level that goes just above a self-imposed goal of the county to stay under 30%.
“The continued strategy to require additional borrowing and incur the resulting debt service payments is creating a difficult dilemma for the County,” stated the budget message.
If the county cannot reduce its reliance on borrowing to maintain rural highways and other county projects, its bond rating would suffer and raise interest rates it would pay on future debt.
“We’re trying to stabilize it and at least level it off,” County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said about issuing debt.
Part of that is this year’s start of a $30 county vehicle registration fee — commonly known as a wheel tax — that goes toward rural road repairs, decreasing the amount needed through borrowing.
Rising debt has also prompted concern among board members in moving forward with the $21 million project to build a new Highway Department facility to replace its aging one out in Altoona, Smiar said.
The county is not alone in the pressures on its budget, Smiar said, which are caused in part by state-imposed property tax limits on operating costs such as staffing but don’t apply to issuing new debt.
Coming in second behind the county, the city of Eau Claire increased its tax rate by 1.8% — adding about $25 to the average homeowner’s bill.
Eau Claire finance director Jay Winzenz attributes most of the increase — much like the county — to paying off borrowing used for maintaining public infrastructure and facilities.
“The majority of that increase is on the debt service side,” he said.
Another factor is raises for city employees to keep up with the cost of living and stay competitive with the job market as the public sector continues to see baby boomers retire and needs to attract new workers to take their places.
“It’s very important for us to maintain our wages to be competitive in the current recruiting climate,” Winzenz said.
One thing not included in the tax bills that just went out is the city’s planned $8.5 million contribution to the $17 million L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library renovation and expansion project. Though that contribution was approved as part of the 2020 budget last month, Winzenz said the cost of that won’t show up on tax bills until after the city authorizes borrowing for it in the future.
In the tax bills that arrived in recent days, the average household is paying $12 more for Eau Claire public schools and $1 more to Chippewa Valley Technical College.