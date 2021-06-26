A biking event will be held in Eau Claire both virtually and in-person this year, the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department announced.
The Red Flint Firecracker began Friday and will end July 4, according to a Parks and Forest Department press release.
The events will be staged out of the Lowes Creek County Park entrance on the Eau Claire County Exposition Center grounds, 5530 Fairview Dr., Eau Claire.
The trails at Lowes Creek will be marked for trail run and mountain bike course loops. Participants will be using the trails throughout this virtual event and exclusively on July 3, according to the press release.
Singletrack and ski trails on both sides of the park will also be used during the event; parking fees will apply. Either a daily or annual pass is required.
Other events include a road bike ride with various distances between 12 and 100 miles, and a Furry Friend walk option for dog owners. All dogs must be on leashes.
People can register for the event online; registration is based on a donation format. Participants can participate in as many of the events as they would like. There will be Visa gift card awards and a door prize drawing.
CORBA, the nonprofit that builds and maintains the singletrack trails at Lowes Creek, uses this event as their primary fundraiser and encourages the community to sign up and support the trails, according to the press release.
More information about the Red Flint Firecracker can be found at corbatrails.org/events/red-flint-firecracker-2021/.