UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt, right, along with David Minor, President of Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke at an Economic Summit at UW-Eau Claire on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Expanding internships, connecting incoming workers with “concierges” and marketing a community’s amenities were among the strategies shared Thursday morning during a workforce summit held at UW-Eau Claire.

Part of a series of summits being held throughout the state by Competitive Wisconsin on topics affecting the state’s economy, the Eau Claire event was focused on challenges and solutions that west-central Wisconsin economic, government and educational leaders identified when it comes to recruiting, attracting and retaining workers.

