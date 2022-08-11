EAU CLAIRE — Expanding internships, connecting incoming workers with “concierges” and marketing a community’s amenities were among the strategies shared Thursday morning during a workforce summit held at UW-Eau Claire.
Part of a series of summits being held throughout the state by Competitive Wisconsin on topics affecting the state’s economy, the Eau Claire event was focused on challenges and solutions that west-central Wisconsin economic, government and educational leaders identified when it comes to recruiting, attracting and retaining workers.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt suggested that employers consider filling some positions with multiple interns as opposed to a traditional employee.
“They may be your future workforce and you get to try them out,” he said of the workers who would still be in college.
And whereas internships usually don’t happen until junior or senior years at college, Schmidt touted an insurance company that is focusing instead on students in their first two years on campus. By cultivating an earlier connection with those students, Schmidt said it exposes them not to just one company, but also helps inform them about other job options nearby.
“Even if they don’t stay with those organizations, they know the opportunities in that area,” he said.
For those that are drawn to the Chippewa Valley for job opportunities, the head of the local business community said it is crucial to make sure they feel welcome right away.
Dave Minor, president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization’s “concierge” program is intended to do that by matching new arrivals with people who can guide them around the area, answer questions and be a friendly face they can call with concerns.
On Wednesday night, he said the chamber’s concierges were out with a dozen new hires for UW-Eau Claire, having informal conversations to address issues that don’t come up during early talks with a new employer.
“I can ask any question in my car during that community tour,” Minor said.
Panelists also spoke about the need to attract people to communities they’ll want to stay in and raise a family, as opposed to relocating just for a job. Part of that is due to younger workers being prone to change employers more often than people closer to retirement.
“Millennials are going to be averaging a new job every three years going forward, that’s what economists are saying,” Seth Hudson, UW-Stout’s recently hired executive director for corporate relations and economic engagement, said.
During his nine years and counting as head of UW-Eau Claire, Schmidt said there has been an intentional effort to encourage students to start their careers in the area.
“As an institution, we’ve started marketing the Chippewa Valley,” he said.
A university survey in 2000 found that 20% of recent grads stayed in the Chippewa Valley to start their careers, but that had risen to 28% by this year.
To really understand what younger workers are looking for in an area they’d want to settle in for the long-run, panelists suggested getting them involved being volunteers and leaders of local organizations now.
Minor touted the local Young Professionals program, noting that its members are being encouraged to serve on the committees that make decisions at the Chamber.
UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo agreed that younger people, people of color and others not previously represented in leadership roles should be given a voice to help organizations and communities know how to meet their needs.
“They need to be on your board, contributing, and they will drive what you’re looking for,” she said.
And Schmidt said never underestimate the benefit of good word-of-mouth. When students post pictures of having fun in Eau Claire on social media or go home to tell childhood friends about their time here, the chancellor said that makes an impression on others.
“Get them to show all their friends all of the positive experiences they’re having in Wisconsin,” he said.