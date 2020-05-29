Voter approval of the April 7 referendum is evident in Chippewa Valley Technical College’s proposed 2020-21 budget.
The proposed property tax levy increases from $21.5 to $25.3 million.
The annual projected tax rate of $92.20 per $100,000 of equalized property value would increase from the $81.97 rate in 2019.
The yearly increase is less than the $13 per $100,000 of property value projected in the referendum proposal.
“We are heartened by the strong public support of our efforts to invest in the future workforce needs of the region,” CVTC president Bruce Barker said.
“Our budget will reflect that support and also continue our efforts to enhance and align programs to the needs of business and industry,” he said.
The CVTC district board reviewed the initial draft of the budget on Thursday.
Final approval is scheduled for June 25.
Voters approved the $48.8 million referendum by a 62% to 38% margin. Projects are scheduled to be completed over three years.
This year, plans call for the purchase of property adjacent to the River Falls campus and the start of an automated fabrication lab addition at the Manufacturing Education Center.
Design work on an addition and remodeling of the Emergency Services Education Center, as well as the new Transportation Education Center, will also begin.
Most of the borrowing for the referendum projects will occur during the upcoming budget year.
The construction projects will have little impact on CVTC’s operating budget, which is projected for reduced expenditures in all funds.
The only increases are in the capital projects and debt service funds as a result of the referendum’s approval.
That accounts for an overall increase in proposed expenditures from $90.9 million to $103.2 million.
The budget allows for the expansion of high school academies through use of grant money and the start of three new programs in graphic design, licensed practical nurse and agriculture technician starting with the fall semester, according to information presented to the board.
“These programs will help meet more area workforce needs in business, health care and agriculture,” Barker said. “Our budgets are always about continuing to serve our constituents by offering the programs that respond to the needs of employers and student demand.”
The budget was prepared with the realization of the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal does not include any pay increases, which will be reviewed in January based on state budget outcomes, Barker said.
“We did not include an originally anticipated increase of the state budget allocation for technical colleges,” he said. “We anticipate that a budget repair bill will be coming this year, and we need to remain flexible.”
CVTC has received $2.6 million in CARES Act funding, with half allocated to help students affected by the pandemic, and half to mitigate pandemic-related increased expenses of the college, said Kirk Moist, vice president of finance and facilities.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on June 25, preceding the board meeting. A format for the hearing and meeting has not yet been determined.