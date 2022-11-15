EAU CLAIRE — Voters in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls were far from alone last week in approving new property taxes through referendums in Wisconsin.
There were 104 referendums seeking more funds for local governments and public schools on Nov. 8 in the state, and voters approved 82 of them, according to a report issued Tuesday by nonpartisan organization Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Those approved referendums will allow $11.4 million in additional municipal and county property taxes, nearly $300 million more to operate K-12 schools and up to $1.4 billion in new debt for school buildings and other projects, the statewide policy research group reported.
Facing pressures
The report emphasized the growing number of cities, other municipalities and counties seeking help for their budget crunches boosted the overall number of referendums this fall.
“You have local governments who feel like they can’t keep up with the external pressures on revenue,” Ari Brown, the senior research associate who wrote the report, said in a phone interview with the Leader-Telegram.
Specifically, he referred to state-imposed caps on property tax increases that began in 2006, stagnant shared revenues provided to local governments and now the rising costs of high inflation.
“The combination of those things have snowballed over time,” Brown said.
This month voters largely supported giving their local governments the ability to exceed property tax levy caps.
Cities, towns and counties had a 78% success rate in referendums they put on the ballot this month to request additional property taxes from voters. Of the 23 ballot questions across the state last month, 18 won approval.
When seven local government referendums approved in April are added in, voters gave approval to raise their property taxes by an aggregate total of $14.4 million. That is by far the most new property tax money approved in a single year for municipal and county government referendums in the state, and nearly double the prior record — $7.8 million in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s report.
The 25 local government referendums approved this year is a new record — up from 17 last year. Before jumping to 14 local government referendums approved in 2018, preceding years were all in single-digits and reached six at the most, according to a graph in the report.
Rising tide?
While the amount of school referendums have been somewhat similar from year-to-year, Brown noted municipal and county governments joining them on the ballots is a newer phenomenon.
“We’ve only been seeing those to a greater extent in the past five years,” he said.
Toni Herkert, government affairs director for the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said that’s indicative of the fiscal crunch that cities are facing.
Revenues available to cities have not been keeping up with rising costs for workforce costs, fuel, supplies and other areas of spending, she said.
“Those things have proportionally become a bigger issue in the past couple years,” Herkert said.
Brown indicated that the number of cities going to referendum will likely continue to rise unless there is a significant change in the status quo for how they are funded.
“Last week is fairly indicative of where we might be headed,” he said.
His report ended by noting the state’s multi-billion-dollar surplus “represents a golden opportunity” and lists ways it could be used to help struggling local governments, including a boost to their aid.
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities also is advocating for using the surplus to help cities in the state.
The group is also planning a stronger lobbying push for the governor and state Legislature to reform how local government is funded in Wisconsin.
“That will be our No. 1 priority this session,” Herkert said.
Safety spending popular
The vast majority of last week’s local government referendums will have some or all of the money raised from them go to public safety.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum’s report noted that police, fire protection and emergency medical services make up a significant share of municipal spending.
“The popularity of these services among voters may also play a role in both the crafting of referendum questions and the high rates of passage,” the report noted.
There were a trio of public safety referendums held in the Chippewa Valley.
Eau Claire voters overwhelmingly approved $1.45 million to create 15 new positions in the police and fire departments and the local 911 center. The vote for that referendum was 18,951 to 10,915.
A mix of raising wages for current police, firefighters and EMS workers and creating new positions was OK’d by a slightly smaller margin in Chippewa Falls. That city’s voters went 3,023 to 2,297 in favor of that referendum.
Meanwhile in the Chippewa County town of Lafayette, voters opted not to raise property taxes for increased patrols from sheriff’s deputies. That referendum failed by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
Another small community in Chippewa County, the village of Boyd, had sought a general increase of $100,000 — a 64% boost — to its property tax levy. Boyd residents narrowly approved that in a 114-113 vote.
While the majority of local government referendums passed, there was a large exception in southeastern Wisconsin. With over 56% in opposition, Washington County voters struck down the idea of raising their property taxes by 9.9% to fund an anti-crime plan. The $3.6 million tax increase proposed by the referendum was the largest that any city, town or county sought through last week’s election.
K-12 on ballots
Public school districts throughout Wisconsin also asked voters both for money to help with their operations and for approval of new debt for building projects.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum report noted this was the largest number of referendums approved to boost school district operating budgets in more than two decades. The 76 school funding referendums approved were 11 more than the previous record set in 2018. And the amount of school property taxes approved in them — up to $506.1 million — was a near-record. (It was beaten only by 2020, which included a 30-year operating referendum for Racine school district that will boost revenues by up to $1 billion.)
There were 32 referendums approved in Wisconsin school districts last week allowing new debt for K-12 building projects.
Included among them was $98.6 million for Eau Claire school district building projects, as well as two referendums totaling $15 million for building upgrades in the Augusta school district.
Voting for policies
In addition to the 104 referendums seeking voters’ approval for local property tax increases, there were many other non-fiscal budget questions on ballots last week as well.
Nearly 80 towns across Wisconsin asked voters whether their clerk and/or treasurer positions should switch from elected posts to appointed employees.
One of those was the town of Lafayette. In a vote of 1,701 to 1,585, voters opted to keep the town’s clerk/treasurer job as an elected position.
Advisory referendums on policy issues were also seen throughout the state with legalizing marijuana, clean water, election administration, abortion and gun control among the topics that voters weighed in on.
By more than 2-to-1, Eau Claire County voters widely favor legalizing marijuana use for adults, based on last week’s election results. An advisory referendum had 32,805 voters in favor of legalization versus 14,944 against it, according to official results from the Eau Claire County Clerk.
In Dunn County, a ballot question asking voters if they want to see a publicly financed, full-coverage national health insurance program to be created passed by a slim margin. Approved by just over half of the electorate there, that referendum got 9,049 votes in favor, 8,564 against.