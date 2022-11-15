EAU CLAIRE — Voters in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls were far from alone last week in approving new property taxes through referendums in Wisconsin.

There were 104 referendums seeking more funds for local governments and public schools on Nov. 8 in the state, and voters approved 82 of them, according to a report issued Tuesday by nonpartisan organization Wisconsin Policy Forum.

