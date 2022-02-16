EAU CLAIRE — The 10 Afghan refugees expected to arrive in Eau Claire this week will be among the last of the 76,000 Afghans temporarily housed at eight military installations across the country to be resettled.
Only about 1,200 “vulnerable” Afghans in the process of completing their resettlement continue to be housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday.
The 10 Afghan men resettling in Eau Claire have been housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, confirmed Mary Flynn, program manager for Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
The state refugee coordinator approved the plan for resettling refugees in Eau Claire just last week.
Lutheran Social Services required an exception from the federal government to approve resettlement to a community more than 100 miles from its home office in Milwaukee.
The plan calls for a welcoming support network in Eau Claire that would partner with LSS Refugee Resettlement to provide services to any individuals placed in Eau Claire.
Welcoming New Neighbors-NW WI Refugee Resettlement, a local interfaith group of volunteers, will be the co-sponsoring organization working with LSS.
At least 70 volunteers from Welcoming New Neighbors have been working on the project, focusing on setting the Afghans up with housing, food, home furnishings, clothing and other daily living supplies. The refugees will begin their stay in Eau Claire at a hotel until the group can secure more permanent housing.
“It’s pretty spectacular. It just shows how much interest there is in the community to pull something like this off,” said Ginny Close, a leader of Welcoming New Neighbors.
The final group of Afghan nationals once housed at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy have been resettled to new communities across the country, Homeland Security said Tuesday in a news release. About 12,600 Afghans were sent last year to Fort McCoy.
Afghan refugees were dispersed to the eight military bases after being forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control.
The Afghans were sent to the facilities to acclimate to the U.S. and undergo background checks before federal officials relocated them to more permanent homes across the country. The resettlement efforts are led by the Department of State in coordination with more than 290 local resettlement affiliates.
“I would like to thank the federal staff, service members, volunteers and members of the local community whose dedication was critical to the success of our mission at Fort McCoy,” Robert J. Fenton Jr., senior response official for Operation Allies Welcome, said in the release. “With the help of our partners across government and nonprofit organizations, the 12,600 Afghan evacuees who were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy have now joined their new communities, and we have completed operations at seven of the eight safe haven locations.”
While on the bases, Afghan evacuees had access to a range of services, including medical care and resettlement services, and were able to apply for work authorization.
Before entering the United States, Afghan evacuees were required to successfully complete what Homeland Security described as “a rigorous, multi-layered screening and vetting process that includes biometric and biographic screenings conducted by intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism professionals from the Departments of Homeland Security, Defense and State; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the National Counterterrorism Center; and other intelligence community partners.”
Afghan refugees also receive critical vaccinations, including for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), varicella, polio and COVID-19, as a condition of their humanitarian parole and are tested for COVID-19.
Homeland Security said in the release that the U.S. is prepared to continue welcoming additional qualifying Afghans over the coming weeks and months.