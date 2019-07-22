CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gary Berger spent Monday morning cutting apart a fallen tree in his yard, thankful that the tree somehow missed his house.
Berger, 66, 721 Macomber St. on the West Hill of Chippewa Falls, said he was at a concert Friday night in Minnesota when he got a call that the tree had fallen. Rather than spend the night there, he headed home after the show to see the damage firsthand.
“I can’t believe it,” Berger said as he stared at the fallen tree. “There are no roots left on that tree. I was amazed it didn’t hit the house. It took out a couple fences, and it filled the whole backyard.”
A neighbor came over Saturday morning and helped cut the fallen tree apart.
“We got it all cleaned up, pretty much, except for the stumps,” Berger said. “We hauled six loads of brush (Sunday). If it weren’t for friends and family, it probably would have cost me $2,000. I still have a lot of work yet.”
The massive tree fell into the yard, striking the power lines to the house, knocking out his electricity. His power was restored Saturday.
Dennis Brown, Chippewa County emergency management director, said the county’s dispatch center fielded hundreds of calls on Friday about storm damage across the county — most of it about trees and branches down and debris. Brown said he hadn’t seen any reports of injuries. He said it was stunning that the damage was so widespread.
“There were lots of reports of power outages,” Brown said. “New Auburn had a lot of trees down, causing outage. The northwest quadrant (of Chippewa County) got hit the hardest (Friday) night,” he said.
Rob Gulotta, owner of the Twin City Community of Manufactured Homes, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, Lake Hallie, said the mobile home park has about 50 trailers.
“The park lost several oak trees,” Gulotta said. “We had four homes damaged when the trees came down. One, when it hit, it split the seam on the roof. It’s going to require a significant amount of repair.”
The other damaged homes had punctures in the roof, allowing rain to pour in, and broken windows.
Gulotta added that it was “a miraculous thing” that no one got injured.
“We got out there Saturday morning with our chain saws,” Gulotta said. “We got most of the debris cleaned up Sunday.”
Brown drove around Chippewa County Friday night and throughout Saturday, looking at all the storm damage. Along with the mobile homes in Lake Hallie, there was damage to a handful of homes in Cornell and Cadott. But he added there could be more damage out there he’s not aware of.
“Some people call their insurance agents, and don’t necessarily call us,” Brown said.
Brown also has been monitoring the water level on area rivers. While the water level is up locally, he isn’t seeing indications that the storms will lead to flooding.
At Rock Fest north of Cadott, organizers announced at about 5:50 p.m. Friday that a storm was expected to hit at 6:15 p.m., and the grounds were being evacuated. They requested everyone head to a car, camper or trailer to ride out the storm. Many people opted to leave.
“We were very fortunate to not have any serious weather out there,” said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. “There were a few campers and tents that were moved. The fest people handled the evacuation well. Given the situation and the potential, they did an excellent job of getting people off the hill and into their cars.”
After the storms went through, Rock Fest resumed, with all the bands on the Friday night lineup playing later than originally planned.
The storm damage was far more extensive in Barron County. According to the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune, more than 10,000 people in Barron County were without power Saturday afternoon, and 115 utility crews were busy cleaning up debris and fixing power lines.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Xcel Energy reported 32 outages in western Wisconsin, primarily in Barron County, affecting 377 customers.