CHIPPEWA FALLS — With four more area COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, western Wisconsin has now reached 1,000 fatalities caused by virus-related symptoms.
Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, 1,001 people have now died from the virus, according to data from the state’s Department of Health Services. In February alone, 45 people have died across the 12 counties.
DHS reported 40 virus-related deaths Wednesday, including two from Eau Claire County and one each from Dunn and St. Croix counties. Statewide, the virus has now killed 11,800 Wisconsin residents.
However, new cases remained below 1,000 each day this week, with 968 reported Wednesday, up slightly from the 805 reported Tuesday. In comparison, the state nearly reached 16,000 cases in a single day in mid-January. The seven-day average is 982 cases.
Hospitalizations also are down significantly, with 87.8% of hospital beds now in use, including 85.7% of ICU beds. Also, 44% of hospitals in the state now say they are at peak ICU capacity; a month ago, that number stood at 75.9%. Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 22, COVID-19 related ICU patients has dropped 24% in the state, DHS reports, while general hospitalizations are down 28%.
Vaccination rate in Wisconsin remains largely unchanged, with 63.8% of residents having received at least one vaccination. However, just 26.3% of children ages 5 to 11 have received a dose, compared to 60.6% of children ages 12 to 17, and 59.4% of adults ages 18 to 24. However, 85.7% of seniors ages 65 and older in Wisconsin now have received at least one dose.
Wisconsin continues to trail the national average, where 76.2% of Americans have received at least one dose, including 87.7% of all adults ages 18 and older. Only three counties in Wisconsin — Dane, Door and Menominee — are ahead of the national rate.