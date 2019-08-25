Fame can be fleeting or enduring, and it can be defined in many ways.
The Pudding, a visual storytelling website launched in 2017, recently attempted to depict fame in an entirely modern way. The site (pudding.cool/2019/05/people-map) used a map of the United States and paired city names with their “most Wikipedia’ed resident: people born in, lived in, or connected to a place.”
This digital snapshot, when zoomed in on west-central Wisconsin, provides insights into the kinds of individuals that spark the interest of contemporary internet users and reveals a region of people with diverse talents who have made a range of contributions — both good and bad — to the world around them.
The list includes folks with occupations ranging from rock star (Justin Vernon/Eau Claire) to professional athlete (Tim Krumrie/Mondovi), from inventor (Seymour Cray/Chippewa Falls) to disgraced spy (Aldrich Ames/River Falls) and from author (Laura Ingalls Wilder/Pepin) to anti-war activist (Ron Kovic/Ladysmith).
“It’s an interesting way to look at northwestern Wisconsin and see what captures people’s interest or just piques their curiosity,” said Jill Markgraf, director of the McIntyre Library at UW-Eau Claire. “It begs you to look at the connection between these people and local communities. It’s really fun.”
While Markgraf acknowledged being somewhat disappointed at the relative dearth of women on the map of the region’s big names, she was impressed by the variety of claims to fame.
Markgraf initially was appalled by the apparent popularity of serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer (Milwaukee) and Ed Gein (Plainfield) among internet surfers as she hovered over Wisconsin on the map — “We just can’t get past our cannibal past and our fascination with the dark side, I guess” — but she later reconsidered that conclusion.
“As I considered, ‘Is this who we are? Cannibals and murderers?’ I thought, no, it’s what fascinates us,” Markgraf said. “And then I remembered what we teach our students. Is the data really telling the story we see at first glance, or is it revealing another more nuanced story?
“For example, is it possible that the reason a cannibal from half a century ago pops up so prominently because we are a state of criminals and cannibals, or is it possible that it’s the opposite? Perhaps it’s a relative dearth of unsavory characters in our state — and therefore a lack of distribution of these kinds of searches — that makes the few notorious names stand out. This is what I prefer to think.”
Likewise, though some of the state’s most infamous residents may have attracted the most hits, the roster of names becomes increasing uplifting the more a viewer zooms in, Markgraf said.
“It’s like the view of a flyover state from an airplane,” she said. “It’s not nearly as attractive as when you get down on the ground and look at the contributions of the people.”
Another local librarian, Elizabeth Stearns, reference services manager for L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire, said she expected to see contemporary cultural figures such as Vernon and Gaiman on the list, but was a bit surprised to realize that meant, for instance, that Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer Henry Aaron didn’t make the cut despite launching his professional career in 1952 as a member of the minor league Eau Claire Bears.
When evaluating fame that leads to recognition in the form of internet searches, “I think it just comes down to the popular culture piece,” Stearns said, citing her personal experience of frequently searching for people while reading a book or watching a movie and recalling that Wikipedia entries often are the first items that pop up. (Following her librarian instinct, she reminded people to evaluate the resources they are viewing and also look at results further down when doing internet searches.)
The Pudding map depicts data collected from July 2015 through May 2019 from English Wikipedia.
Following is a partial lineup of what could be considered west-central Wisconsin’s greatest (internet) hits, with edited snippets of what people find when they search for the individuals on the free, web-based encyclopedia known as Wikipedia:
Eau Claire: Justin Vernon, 38, is an American singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known as the primary songwriter and frontman of indie folk band Bon Iver. Vernon is also a member of the bands Volcano Choir, Big Red Machine, The Shouting Matches and Gayngs. ... He graduated from Memorial High in 1999 and attended college at UW–Eau Claire. ... Bon Iver won Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards for their 2011 self-titled album. ... Vernon founded and co-curated the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival in Eau Claire along with Aaron Dessner of The National.
Chippewa Falls: Seymour Cray (Sept. 28, 1925–Oct. 5, 1996) was born in Chippewa Falls. Cray was an American electrical engineer and supercomputer architect who designed a series of computers that were the fastest in the world for decades, and (in 1973) founded Cray Research, which designed and built many of these machines in Chippewa Falls. Called “the father of supercomputing,” Cray has been credited with creating the supercomputer industry. Joel S. Birnbaum, then chief technology officer of Hewlett-Packard, said of him: “It seems impossible to exaggerate the effect he had on the industry; many of the things that high performance computers now do routinely were at the farthest edge of credibility when Seymour envisioned them.” Larry Smarr, then director of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois, said that Cray is “the Thomas Edison of the supercomputing industry.”
Menomonie: Neil Gaiman, 58, of the Menomonie area, is an English author of short fiction, novels, comic books, graphic novels, nonfiction, audio theatre and films. His works include the comic book series “The Sandman” and novels “Stardust,” “American Gods,” “Coraline,” and “The Graveyard Book.” He has won numerous awards, including the Hugo, Nebula and Bram Stoker awards, as well as Newbery and Carnegie medals. He is the first author to win both the Newbery and the Carnegie medals for the same work, “The Graveyard Book.” In 2013, “The Ocean at the End of the Lane” was voted Book of the Year in the British National Book Awards.
River Falls: Aldrich Ames, who was born in 1941 in River Falls, is a former Central Intelligence Agency officer turned KGB double agent, who was convicted of espionage in 1994. He is serving a life sentence, without the possibility of parole, in the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, Ind. Ames was formerly a 31-year CIA counterintelligence officer who committed espionage against the U.S. by spying for the Soviet Union and Russia. At the time of his arrest, Ames had compromised more highly-classified CIA assets than any other officer in history.
Ladysmith: Ron Kovic, born July 4, 1946, in Ladysmith, is an American anti-war activist, writer, and former United States Marine Corps sergeant, who was wounded and paralyzed in the Vietnam War. He is best known as the author of his best selling 1976 memoir “Born on the Fourth of July,” which was made into the Academy Award–winning 1989 film directed by Oliver Stone. Kovic received the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay on Jan. 20, 1990, 22 years to the day that he was wounded in Vietnam.
Mondovi: Tim Krumrie, who was raised on a dairy farm outside of Mondovi and wrestled and played football at Mondovi High School and UW-Madison, is a former American football nose tackle who played his entire National Football League career for the Cincinnati Bengals, from 1983 through 1994. Krumrie was selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 1987 and 1988, and is perhaps remembered most for the severely broken leg he suffered during Super Bowl XXIII in which the Bengals played the San Francisco 49ers.
Pepin: Laura Ingalls Wilder, who was born in Pepin County in 1867, was an American writer known for the “Little House on the Prairie” series of children’s books, published between 1932 and 1943, which were based on her childhood in a settler and pioneer family. During the 1970s and early 1980s, the television series “Little House on the Prairie” was loosely based on the Little House books and starred Melissa Gilbert as Laura and Michael Landon as her father, Charles Ingalls.
Durand: Helen Parkhurst (March 8, 1886–June 1, 1973) was an American educator, author, lecturer, the originator of the Dalton Plan, founder of The Dalton School and host of “Child’s World with Helen Parkhurst” on ABC Television Network. Parkhurst took her cues from developmental psychologist Jean Piaget and education reformers such as John Dewey and Horace Mann, producing a progressive education philosophy emphasizing the development of the “whole child.” ... For a time, Parkhurst served as director of all Montessori schools in the United States.
Rice Lake: Henry Ellenson, who was born in Rice Lake in 1997, played basketball at Rice Lake High School and Marquette University before being selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He played for the Pistons and the New York Knicks before recently signing a contract with the Brooklyn Nets.
New Auburn: Michael Perry, 54, is an American author, born and raised in New Auburn, who was educated at UW-Eau Claire. He hosts the nationally syndicated Tent Show Radio, performs as a humorist, and tours with his band, the Long Beds. His memoirs include “Population 485,” “Truck: A Love Story,” and “Coop.” ... Perry’s essays and nonfiction have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Esquire, Backpacker, Outside and Runner’s World. He has collaborated with the musician Justin Vernon on several projects and composed the liner notes for the Vernon-produced The Blind Boys of Alabama album “I’ll Find a Way.”
Thorp: Andy North, who was born in 1950 in Thorp, is an American professional golfer who had three wins on the PGA Tour, including the U.S. Open twice, in 1978 and 1985. In 1993, North joined ESPN as an on-course reporter. In 2004, he was promoted to the lead on-course reporter for ESPN and ABC Sports.
Augusta: Dan Devine (Dec. 22, 1924–May 9, 2002), who was born in Augusta, was an American football player and coach. He served as the head football coach at Arizona State University from 1955 to 1957, the University of Missouri from 1958 to 1970, and the University of Notre Dame from 1975 to 1980, compiling a career college football mark of 173–56–9. Devine was also the head coach of the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers from 1971 to 1974, tallying a mark of 25–27–4. His 1977 Notre Dame team won a national championship after beating Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Devine was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 1985.
Elk Mound: Dan Barreiro is a sports radio talk show host on KFAN in the Twin Cities and was a sports columnist at the Star Tribune for 17 years ... His only apparent connection to Elk Mound is that he often hosts guest appearances from Carl Gerbschmidt, a fictional die-hard Green Bay Packers fan who lives in Elk Mound and reportedly was born as late Packers quarterback Bart Starr crossed the goal line in the Ice Bowl.
Boyceville: Madilyn Bailey, who was born in 1992, in Boyceville and played in the Boyceville High School marching band, is an American singer and songwriter. She has appeared on French TV shows to promote her cover songs and also promoted her original single “Tetris” on NBC’s “Today” show in 2018. As of 2019, she has about 6 million subscribers on YouTube.
Barron: Wallace Jerome, who was born in Spooner in 1909 and graduated from Barron High School in 1928, was considered an innovator in the domestic turkey industry. When the idea of “mega” farms was seen as inefficient and not possible, Jerome saw it as a way and technology of the future. He founded Jerome Foods in Barron. Jerome Foods became The Turkey Store Co., which was sold to Hormel Foods and merged with Jennie-O Foods to form what is known today as Jennie-O Turkey Store.
Stanley: Vincent Mroz, who was born in Stanley in 1922, was a United States Secret Service agent and a United States Marine Corps veteran who served during World War II. In 1948, he was assigned to presidential protection detail during the Harry S. Truman administration. In November 1950, Mroz shot one of two Puerto Rican nationalists who intended to assassinate President Truman.
Greenwood: Mae Schunk, who was born in Greenwood in 1934, served as the 45th lieutenant governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. Elected on the same ticket as former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura in 1998, she became the first Reform Party member elected as lieutenant governor of any state.
Fairchild: Carole Landis, who was born in 1919 in Fairchild, was an American actress and singer. She worked as a contract-player for Twentieth Century-Fox in the 1940s. Her breakthrough role was as the female lead in the 1940 film “One Million B.C.” with United Artists. Landis committed suicide on July 5, 1948, at the age of 29 by taking a barbiturate overdose.
Black River Falls: Simon Benson, a native of Norway who immigrated to the United States and joined his older siblings in Black River Falls in the 1860s, was a noted American businessman and philanthropist who made his mark in the timber and hotel industries in Portland, Ore. Benson purchased a 400-acre tract of land in the Columbia River Gorge, which included Wahkeena Falls and Multnomah Falls, and deeded it to the City of Portland for a public park.
Osseo: Steve Gunderson, who grew up near Whitehall, served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 1975 to 1979 before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1980 to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. The Osseo Republican served eight terms in the House. ... In 1994, Gunderson was outed as gay on the House floor by Rep. Bob Dornan, R-Calif., during a debate over federal funding for gay-friendly curricula, making him one of the first openly gay members of Congress and the first openly gay Republican representative. He is the current president and CEO of the Career Education Colleges and Universities.
Whitehall: Callista Gingrich, who was born in Whitehall in 1966, is an American businesswoman, author, documentary film producer and diplomat who serves as the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See. She is married to former Speaker of the House and 2012 Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich.
Trempealeau: Todd Auer, 54, who grew up in Trempealeau and attended high school in Galesville, played with the Green Bay Packers in 1987 and has worked as assistant football coach at several universities.
Galesville: Nicholas Ray, who was born in 1911 in Galesville, was an American film director best known for the movie “Rebel Without a Cause.”
Neillsville: Theodore Brameld, who was born in Neillsville in 1904, was a leading philosopher and educator who supported the educational philosophy of social reconstructionism. After becoming intrigued by John Dewey’s philosophy of education, Brameld, a prominent supporter of the Soviet Union, developed his own theory of schools being the ultimate source to bring about political and social change.
Cumberland: David Hanson, who was born in Cumberland in 1954, is a retired American professional hockey player. Hanson played 10 seasons for the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota North Stars of the National Hockey League. He was originally cast as “Dave ‘Killer’ Carlson” in the 1977 film “Slap Shot” but was recast as Jack Hanson, one of the Hanson Brothers. Jerry Houser was then cast as “Killer,” the character based on Dave Hanson. Hanson appeared in several other films, including “Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice.”
Colfax: Stuart E. Barstad, a Colfax native, was an American Air Force officer who served as chief of chaplains of the U.S. Air Force from 1985 to 1988.
Bloomer: Oscar E. Erickson, who was born in 1884 in Bloomer, was a North Dakota politician who served as the North Dakota Insurance Commissioner from 1937 until his death in 1945.
Chetek: J.B. Van Hollen, who was born in 1966, in Chetek, is an American lawyer and politician who served as Wisconsin attorney general from 2007 until 2015.
Alma Center: Mark Radcliffe is an American politician and lawyer. The Black River Falls Democrat served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing the 92nd Assembly District, for two terms after his election in 2008.
Gilmanton: Harold R.W. Benjamin, who was born in Gilmanton in 1893, was an American educator and writer best known for his publication of “The Saber-Tooth Curriculum” (1939) and “Higher Education in the American Republics” (1965). He was a professor and administrator at several U.S. universities.
Maiden Rock: Paul Nystrom, who was born in 1878 in Maiden Rock, was an American economist and professor of marketing at Columbia University. He is most known as a pioneer in marketing and for his “The Economics of Retailing” (1915) and his “Economics of Fashion” (1928). Nystrom served as editor of the American Marketing Journal and as the first editor of its successor, the Journal of Marketing. He was also a founding member of the American Marketing Association.
Ellsworth: Michael Janisch, 40, who was raised in Ellsworth, is an American bassist, producer and owner of the record label Whirlwind Recordings. He was nominated for a MOBO Award in 2016 in the category Best Jazz Act.
New Richmond: Scott Lynch, who lives in New Richmond, is an American fantasy author who wrote the “Gentleman Bastard” series of novels. His first novel, “The Lies of Locke Lamora,” was purchased by Orion Books in August 2004 and published in June 2006.
Baldwin: Greg Gossel, a native of Baldwin and graduate of UW-Eau Claire, is an American artist whose work has been exhibited both locally and nationally.
Spring Valley: Wayne Hendrickson, who was born April 25, 1941, in Spring Valley and earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-River Falls, is an American biophysicist and professor at Columbia University in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics. He is also Chief Life Scientist in the Photon Sciences Directorate at Brookhaven National Laboratory and Scientific Director of the New York Structural Biology Center.
Independence: Leo Ferdinand Dworschak, who was born in Independence in 1900, was the fourth Roman Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Fargo in North Dakota from 1960 to 1970.
Arcadia: Robert Brom, who was born in Arcadia in 1938, was the seventh Roman Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Duluth in Minnesota between 1983 until 1989, and the fourth Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego in California from 1990 to 2013.
Fountain City: Mark Wunderlich, who was born in 1968 and grew up near Fountain City, is an American poet who has published three collections of poetry.