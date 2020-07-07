A task force envisioned to address systemic racism not only in law enforcement, but also other government institutions, schools and even businesses is in the early stages of forming in Eau Claire.
During a Tuesday afternoon City Council work session, City Manager Dale Peters said he’s been meeting with other community leaders to discuss the creation of a regional task force with the goal of making the Chippewa Valley more welcoming to everyone.
While the city government would play a role in this antiracism task force, Peters said it would follow the example of affordable housing and economic recovery task forces that arose from coalitions of local groups.
“They were structured in such a way that they were community-owned and community-run,” he said.
Law enforcement practices have been widely scrutinized since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as a police officer knelt on his neck, but the the local task force would also address other areas as well.
In addition to law enforcement practices and transparency, Peters said other sectors this antiracist task force may consider would be education, health care, human and social services, other aspects of local government, employment, the faith community, and retail and personal services.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle said local organizations that represent disenfranchised and minority populations should be part of the early stages of the task force’s formation.
“It will be more effective in the long term if there is very early buy-in,” she said.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton agreed and called for advocacy groups, namely Uniting Bridges, the Eau Claire Justice League and the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union specifically to be asked for participation in the task force.
“All three of those organizations are already engaged in the conversation, as well as others,” Peters responded.
In mid-June, the city announced it would be forming a resident task force specifically on police transparency, but Peters said that group may instead become a part of the larger antiracist task force.
A time frame for bringing the task force together and beginning its work was not mentioned during Tuesday’s work session.
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Peters said Floyd’s death started the discussion that Eau Claire and other communities worldwide are having about systemic racism.
“We need to find ways to constructively harness the energy in the community right now,” he said.
Tuesday’s meeting also included discussion between council members and Police Chief Matt Rokus about ways policing may change in Eau Claire.
One area Rokus talked about specifically is situations where police are called to respond to people experiencing mental health crisis.
“We take a lot of pride in our ability to do that, but we’re not trained mental health experts,” Rokus acknowledged.
He has begun researching ways other communities have employed “co-responder” programs where a social worker or mental health professional can be called alongside police to respond to incidents.
“It is something we’re looking into,” he said.
Councilwoman Emily Berge spoke from her professional experience as a mental health counselor who had previously evaluated people brought by police to local hospitals because they posed a harm to themselves or others. She spoke in favor of looking into a “co-responder” program, but said those social workers or other mental health professionals should be accompanied by an officer for their safety when entering situations, such as domestic disputes or suicidal threats.
“There is a need for police officers in those crisis situations, even when it centers on mental health,” she said.
Also during Tuesday’s work session, Peters said he’s still researching the feasibility of funding body-worn cameras for police officers next year. Currently the city’s plan was to budget $805,000 between 2022 and 2023 to upgrade existing squad car and interview room video technology, and add body cameras. That plan has not yet been approved by the council though and could be changed this summer based on Peters’ findings.